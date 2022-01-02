Chicago hit by coldest temps so far this winter

A mostly dry and mild winter was relegated to a distant memory when a snowstorm battered the area this weekend — but the weather isn’t done with its one-two punch just yet.

On Sunday, forecasters said northern Illinois was in for the coldest night of the season so far, with the wind chill factor making it feel as cold as 20 below in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Even the “actual air temperatures will drop below zero,” the weather service warned in a post on social media.

The coldest places were expected to be far west and northwest of the city, meteorologists said. Both Dixon and DeKalb could see actual temps as cold as 9 below and a wind chill of 20 below by Monday morning. In the Chicago area, the wind chill might make it feel as cold as 5 below.

The cold isn’t expected to let up too much this week, with another cold blast expected to close out the workweek.

“There’ll be a bit of a warmup,” said Rafal Ogorek, a meteorologist with the weather service. By Monday afternoon the temperature should be in the 20s, and Tuesday the daytime high should be in the 30s. “But then it will gradually begin to cool down again and Thursday into Friday we might find ourselves with similar temperatures as we will overnight.”

The bitterly cold temps are the result of arctic air moving “into the region behind the departing weather system,” forecasters said. That weather system dropped more than 6 inches of snow on parts of the area between roughly noon Saturday and about 4 a.m. Sunday, Ogorek said, although there were still some flurries around noon Sunday that weren’t expected to accumulate or significantly change the snowfall totals.

“The highest totals were in northern Cook County, which included 6.5 inches in Hoffman Estates,” Ogorek said. “In Lake County we had some of our concentration of higher totals, generally from about 4 to 6 inches along the eastern shore. We had 5.5 inches in Waukegan and 4.4 inches in Highland Park.”

The official total for Chicago was the 4.1 inches recorded at O’Hare International Airport. Other totals included 4 inches in Wheaton, 3.5 inches in Villa Park, 2.8 inches in Romeoville and 4.4 inches in Homewood.

