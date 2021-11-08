Chicago has five competing casino bids. Here’s a look at what’s proposed, and where.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking at five proposals from three firms vying to run Chicago’s casino. Now it’s almost time for her to show her hand.

City officials are sifting through the bids, including one from Hard Rock International that would set the gambling emporium in a massive mixed-use project, One Central, which developers hope to build over train tracks west of Soldier Field. City Hall staff members are tasked with recommending to the mayor which casino plan she should present to aldermen for approval.

But it will ultimately be up to Lightfoot to make that call — one of the most consequential she will face as mayor as the city, also facing the Chicago Bears’ potential move from Soldier Field, counts on tax revenue from the mega-complex to help plug its enormous public pension funding holes.

If a majority of the City Council gives her preferred plan the thumbs-up, it will then head to the Illinois Gaming Board for an up-or-down vote on whether to award a license to the developer of a Chicago casino.

Lightfoot on Friday said she would “like to get a finalist to recommend to the (Gaming Board) by sometime in the first quarter of next year.”

After an application is submitted to the board, regulators will conduct background investigations of all the parties involved in the proposal.

Here are more details on the five contenders:

Hard Rock

Hard Rock International wants to break into Chicago with a casino just west of Soldier Field, in the wildly ambitious, still-theoretical One Central development.

The plan — to cover a 35-acre train yard with a platform on which a retail, dining and entertainment destination will sit, with thousands of residences and millions of square feet of offices — is still very much up in the air, raising questions about a casino someday anchoring the project.

“Hard Rock International is excited to participate in the RFP process to bring our unique brand of world class entertainment to the city of Chicago at One Central,” Hard Rock spokeswoman Gina Morales said in a statement.

But for One Central to achieve liftoff, there’s the little matter of the $6.5 billion in state financing over 20 years that Landmark Development says it would need to make the project work.

The budget approved during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first year in office in 2019 gave the state authority to enter into negotiations with the developer, but there has been little public action since.

Early this year, Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said the administration was focused on recovering from the pandemic and that it would be “a challenge for any state to provide the significant amount this developer is seeking.”

On the final day of the legislature’s fall session last month, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Maywood Democrat and Pritzker ally, introduced a measure that would have tasked the Illinois Finance Authority with reaching an agreement with the developer within 120 days, with the approval of the governor’s budget office.

The proposal was shelved after state Rep. Kam Buckner, a Democrat who represents the area, decried what he described on Twitter as “a good old fashioned ‘Springfield Surprise.’”

Neither Hard Rock nor Landmark Development responded to questions this week about the One Central financing situation or how the casino might change the outlook for the overall proposal.

The state Gaming Board earlier this year gave preliminary approval to a proposed Hard Rock casino in Rockford.

Bally’s Chicago — Chicago Tribune Publishing Center

Bally’s has submitted two essentially identical, $1.6 billion proposals to build a Bally’s Chicago casino at different sites.

One is at the 30-acre Freedom Center site, which was acquired in 2019 by Dallas-based Nexstar Media Group as part of its $4.1 billion purchase of Tribune Media — the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing.

Built in 1981, the Freedom Center at 777 W. Chicago Ave. prints the Chicago Tribune and other newspapers. It has also housed the Chicago Tribune newsroom since the newspaper exited its lease at Prudential Plaza in January and moved into smaller quarters within the massive printing plant.

Tribune Publishing’s lease at Freedom Center runs through June 2023, with an option to renew for 10 years at market rates. That option now rests with hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which completed its $633 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing in May.

“We have an option to purchase the land,” said Chris Jewett, director of corporate development for Bally’s.

Alden did not respond to a request for comment, while Nexstar spokesman Gary Weitman declined to comment.

Jewett said the temporary casino would be adjacent to the printing plant and would not disrupt operations. The permanent casino would require demolishing the Freedom Center, he said.

Bally’s, a publicly traded company headquartered in Rhode Island, owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states. In June, Bally’s made its entrée into Illinois with the $120 million acquisition of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, which it renamed Bally’s Quad Cities.

Bally’s Chicago — McCormick Place Truck Marshaling Yard

The other proposed Bally’s site is the McCormick Place Truck Marshaling Yard, essentially a 28-acre parking lot south of McCormick Place.

The parking lot at 31st Street and Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive is part of McCormick Place and is used as a staging area to move freight in and out of the convention center for events.

Bally’s would be looking to sign a long-term lease for the site with the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns McCormick Place, Jewett said. As part of the proposal, Bally’s has committed to finding an alternative truck marshaling site, away from the “high-value” lakefront real estate, he said.

“There’s a lot of unused space throughout the city that would be more advantageous to put trucks,” Jewett said.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the McCormick Place site is that Bally’s would need to “replace some parking,” which would be achieved by adding two floors of parking underneath the building, Jewett said.

This proposal already faces headwinds. Ald. Sophia King, 4th, reiterated her opposition this week, noting that people living in the nearby Bronzeville neighborhood have long disliked the idea.

“While I am open to the goals of using this new revenue stream to help Chicago deal with its overwhelming fiscal responsibilities, it should not be done at the expense of our communities, especially marginalized ones,” King said in a statement.

Rivers Chicago at McCormick

Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming, which owns four casinos, including Rivers Casino Des Plaines — the top-grossing venue in Illinois — has partnered with two developers on separate proposals to build a Chicago casino.

The proposal to redevelop Lakeside Center — formerly the East Building — at McCormick Place would have a number of built-in advantages, according to Scott Goodman, founding principal of Chicago-based Farpoint Development.

“We think this is a perfect adjunct to what’s already there,” Goodman said. “Things are already in place, not least of which is the structure, but also other infrastructure, such as parking and access, and ways for people to get there.”

The seldom-used, 50-year-old Lakeside Center has 583,000 square feet of exhibit space, but is dwarfed by the newer McCormick Place West Building, which opened in 2007. It is adjacent to an abundance of hotel rooms, has lakefront vistas, is designed for high-traffic events and in a post-COVID-19 world, could help draw conventions and conventioneers to roll the dice on Chicago, Goodman said.

The plan would create casino floor up to 300,000 square feet, with the rest of the exhibit floor filled with food and beverage options, as well as entertainment spaces, Goodman said. The redevelopment would also address maintenance issues and capital improvement needs that have been “compiling” at the building, he said.

Farpoint would be seeking a 99-year lease with the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority. The preliminary budget for the redevelopment project is $1 billion, Goodman said.

The adaptive reuse of an existing convention hall may have one significant advantage over competing proposals with new buildings — an expedited timeline.

“We don’t have to build a temporary casino,” Goodman said. “And we can add hotel rooms, if desired, but there’s 2,900 hotel rooms that already exist on day one.”

Rivers 78 Gaming

Separately, Rush Street is working with Related Midwest on a proposed casino at The 78, a 62-acre megadevelopment along the Chicago River in the South Loop.

Related Midwest President Curt Bailey offered few details but plenty of enthusiasm about the plan, saying it “would work extremely well and probably produce the highest-income casino in the city of Chicago because of the location.”

The ambitious mixed-use site, which emerged as the Chicago front-runner for the 2018 national sweepstakes to land Amazon’s second headquarters — Arlington, Virginia, ultimately prevailed — envisions a casino among offerings that will include residential, commercial, retail and an academic institute.

While The 78 missed out on Amazon, it did land the Discovery Partners Institute, a University of Illinois-led initiative building a 500,000-square-foot innovation hub to develop Chicago tech talent. The facility is slated to open on the south end of The 78 by 2024.

The casino would anchor an entertainment district on the north end of the development at Roosevelt Road, Bailey said.

Bailey declined to give specifics about the casino development, but said Related Midwest, which owns the site, is positioned to move quickly. As to the preliminary budget, he was equally vague.

“A lot,” Bailey said. “It’s a big number. It will be a very large endeavor.”

Headed by Chicago real estate developer Neil Bluhm, Rush Street sold a 61% stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines to Louisville-based Churchill Downs in 2019. In September, the partnership dropped out of the running to build a new Rivers Casino in Waukegan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0