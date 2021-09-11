Chicago grieves 9/11 on 20th anniversary: ‘A wound that will never fully disappear’

CHICAGO — A crowd of more than a hundred first responders and other 9/11 mourners from Chicago stood still Saturday morning at Daley Plaza, in a solemn observance of the exact time the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

The Chicago police and fire departments’ pipes and drums band had just finished playing in front of two firetrucks, both with ladders pulled out to form an arch. No one said a word.

Then the clock struck 7:46 a.m., and CFD Battalion Chief John “Jake” Jakubec began ringing a bell to commemorate the moment the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil began. Recruits from the police and fire academies took off their caps before a lone trumpeter teased out somber notes.

“I stand before you today with a heavy heart,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in her remarks. “Twenty years on, it’s still hard to think about that terrible day. … Stability and life as we knew it, figuratively and literally, crumbled as the towers fell. When the dust settled, we were left with a deep wound to our individual and collective hearts and psyche. A wound that will never fully disappear.”

In total, the four plane crashes at the twin towers, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killed nearly 3,000 people and redefined the landscape of America for the next two decades, including the yearslong military occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The latter of those conflicts ended last month in a hasty withdrawal, marred by a terrorist suicide bombing that killed 13 Americans and 169 Afghans.

One of Saturday’s speakers was McKinley Park native and retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Carlos Vega, who was one of the troops in Iraq — and a survivor of 9/11.

Vega described his daily commute into Manhattan that he planned to the minute so he would arrive in the office by 9 a.m. But after getting rushed out of the subway that morning, he walked outside to a sky full of papers fluttering down. His eyes traced the source to a burning World Trade Center.

“There are things I bore witness to that horrific day that I choose not to share,” Vega said. “I found myself walking backwards throughout the city, routinely turning around to look at the World Trade Center still in flames, and I found it hypnotizing and horrific at the same time.”

Later that morning, he found out two planes had hit the building, and that the twin towers had fallen. That’s when he knew, he said, that the country was at war.

“The following days, maybe even weeks, I remained in a fog,” Vega said. “I was in a constant state of shock. And I started looking more into joining the military and more specifically the Army. Everyone thought I was just crazy, that I was just talking, until I wasn’t. The memory of those brave first responders running toward that building could not escape my mind.”

