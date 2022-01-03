Chicago FOP president says he tested positive for COVID

The head of the union representing most of Chicago’s rank-and-file police officers revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 late last week in a video message where he pushed back on the efficacy of vaccines.

John Catanzara said he tested positive between Thursday and Friday, despite being vaccinated, but claimed his symptoms were mild and “subsiding.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 vaccines are mostly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

“This vaccine is not a vaccine. It’s a COVID treatment at best,” Catanzara said about halfway into the five-minute video posted to YouTube on Saturday. “Far too many people who are vaccinated are getting the virus for it to be called a vaccine. That needs to stop.”

Catanzara’s union is embroiled in a legal fight to hold off the city’s vaccine requirements for officers, claiming they violate the police union’s collective bargaining agreement. The city’s original Friday deadline was stayed until this week, when arbitration on the matter could begin. An arbitrator has already upheld the vaccine mandate for firefighters and other workers, whose lawsuits against the city followed the FOP’s challenge in October.

While addressing other union business, Catanzara renewed criticism of the Police Department for not giving two recent police officer deaths related to COVID a police honors designation.

“This department still has not done right by officer Jim Svec or Joey Huerta,” Catanzara said. “Shame on them. It’s not going away. We are not going to let it go.”

Four other Chicago police officers who died of COVID-19 were considered to be on duty, and they were added to the department’s Memorial Wall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0