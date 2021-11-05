Chicago department improperly withheld name of worker accused of harassment

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration improperly redacted the name of an emergency management supervisor who was accused of sexually harassing a woman at work, the Illinois Attorney General’s office ruled.

The allegation against the worker was part of a collection of complaints raised by West Side Ald. Christopher Taliaferro in a letter to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications about Black and Latino workers being discriminated against or harassed.

One worker alleged in December 2020 that a supervisor harassed a woman by asking a series of intrusive questions about her personal life, then saying: “I heard you like short, fat, white, bald, married men.”

The Tribune requested records in May detailing concerns raised by Taliaferro in a letter to OEMC director Rich Guidice. The mayor’s administration initially released records of the complaints and of a “coaching session” the supervisor was given “for making unwelcome comments that are sexual in nature.”

The mayor’s administration also released records showing that another worker was disciplined for posting on Facebook: “apparently anyone can file a police report against someone without any proof or motives ... my guess is this person is trying to get days or money from the city.” It’s not clear what this incident refers to.

The records show that worker was also given a “coaching session” where they were told their comments were “abusive and discourteous and came across as a form of retaliation against someone who made a good faith complaint in the workplace.”

“Any future communications of this nature will result in disciplinary action,” the coaching session report said.

But the city refused to release the employees’ names, even after the Tribune first appealed to the department to reconsider its redactions then filed a request for review to the Attorney General’s office, which has the power to compel public agencies to be transparent by issuing a “binding” opinion on how the law is interpreted.

In October, the Attorney General ruled against Lightfoot’s administration, saying it violated the law and must reveal the workers’ names. The administration has 35 days to comply with the binding ruling. If the city decides not to, it can challenge the Attorney General’s decision in court.

Lightfoot’s administration declined to immediately comply with the ruling, however, saying in a statement: “We are still evaluating the opinion and will be determining potential next steps in the near future.”

Beyond allegations of poor behavior by workers in a key city department, the episode underscores how Lightfoot’s administration has repeatedly fought for government secrecy despite her campaign pledge to “bring in the light” and boost transparency.

In this case, Lightfoot lawyers argued that disclosing the identities of employees found to have committed misconduct would be an invasion of those employees’ privacy. The city attorneys also argued that providing such identities would make it less likely victims would come forward with allegations, even though the Tribune was not seeking the identity of the worker who complained of harassment.

In his March 31 letter to Guidice, Taliaferro said there were “disturbing allegations of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and a discipline heavy” work environment at OEMC.

Some of the allegations have “gone unanswered,” Taliaferro wrote.

“Our city departments cannot be a vessel that harbors racially motivated actions or unwanted sexual advancements against its employees from supervisors or otherwise,” Taliaferro wrote.

The records provided by the city only show one example of an OEMC employee complaining of repeated harassment.

In her complaint, the worker said the supervisor had called her a “bitch” and asked her about her “guy.”

“Is he taller than me? Do he make more money than me?” the supervisor asked, according to the woman’s complaint.

Records released by the city show the supervisor denied he’d done anything wrong.

In addition to the woman’s complaints, the city provided a short memo from the supervisor’s employment file noting that the city’s Equal Employment Opportunity officer “requested” that the supervisor have the coaching session, which the note said would “not be a cause for discipline but is an opportunity to address an issue that was brought to OEMC’s attention to prevent this behavior from happening again.”

What followed were more bullet points on the coaching, including a notation that the supervisor had regularly taken sexual harassment training and, as a supervisor, was held to a higher standard.

The document noted: “Stating to an employee ‘I heard you love fat, white, bald, married men’ could subject you to discipline up to termination.”

It also had this advice: “You should not be making romantic advances given that you (are) a married man or retaliate against employees who reject your advances.”

In response to written questions, OEMC spokeswoman Mary May said, “No allegations go unanswered, corrections and actions are taken when appropriate.”

OEMC “acted immediately to pull in all resources, engage our highest level of management from the onset, and investigate the claims exhaustively due to the egregious nature of the allegations as well as the subordinate/supervisor dynamic of the Complainant/Respondent” in the sexual harassment case.

Some allegations against the supervisor were sustained but others weren’t, the city said.

OEMC has an anti-bullying policy and the department has a series of trainings to help create a positive environment, the city said.

But Taliaferro, the City Council public safety chairman, told the Tribune he discussed his concerns with OEMC chief Guidice but continues to hear complaints from OEMC employees who have various issues.

“I can’t think of a reason why his employees would continue to reach out to me if whatever actions he has taken are effective. I have to question whether or not, whatever he’s doing there, is actually effective because I continue to get complaints from employees there,” Taliaferro said. “The big picture for me would be for him to take whatever actions necessary to make that a good working environment, that’s the big picture for me.”

Despite the mayor’s campaign vows to improve transparency at City Hall, the Attorney General’s office previously ruled the City Council violated the state’s open meetings law when it held a series of conference calls with Lightfoot during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Lightfoot also has repeatedly refused to release the inspector general’s report on the night former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep in his car after drinking at a downtown bar known for heavy pours — despite calls from activists, media outlets and some aldermen to do so.

Lightfoot also has faced criticism for her administration’s handling of the Anjanette Young case. Her administration fought to withhold video of a botched police raid at Young’s home, which created a firestorm. The mayor has also declined to commit to releasing former inspector general Joe Ferguson’s full report on the case.

Citing exemptions to FOIA that protect policymaking discussions and attorney-client privilege, Lightfoot’s lawyers attempted to keep secret an email sent to her by a top staffer detailing a “bet” over the length of the Chicago Teachers Union 2019 strike and another email where Lightfoot ripped up documents and sent staff a photo of it to illustrate her anger over late memos.

In both instances, the AG found that the city improperly used FOIA to shield the mayor’s emails and ordered them released.

