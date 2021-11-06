Chicago Cubs cancel fan convention due to COVID concerns

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs have canceled plans to hold their annual fan convention in January because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s the second straight year the Cubs Convention will not be held because of the pandemic. The 2021 event was canceled, but the team hoped it would return in 2022.

The White Sox announced Friday they also have canceled plans for SoxFest.

Even as ballparks opened to 100% capacity last summer, the Cubs didn’t feel comfortable holding an indoor event with thousands of fans congregating in a small venue. It was slated to be held during a mid-January weekend at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

“Winter months, an indoor environment, where you’re talking about 10,000 people or more in closed quarters where you can’t technically social distance,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green said Saturday of the decision. “It’s for safety reasons. It’s just a little more difficult to manage.

“Folks are now being encouraged to get booster shots, so we’re not technically out of the woods yet.”

There’s also no assurance the 2022 season will begin on time. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and the owners and players association have a lot of work to do to settle their differences on issues such as the luxury tax.

If there was a lockout going on in January, the convention likely would have been canceled anyway.

The Cubs were the first professional team to hold a fan convention, starting in 1986, and the event still is one of the most popular fan fests in sports. Green said the Cubs will explore having online forums for season ticket holders this offseason. They held a family day for season ticket holders at Wrigley Field last month in which team President Jed Hoyer spoke, but the gathering was held outside.

