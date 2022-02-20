Chicago council to consider gang asset seizure proposal

Opposing aldermen on the panel also worried that the ordinance is too vague, though Lightfoot altered the original proposal aiming to more specifically target "adult gang leaders" rather than young members.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the proposal could allow judges or court officers to seize "any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity."
The full council is expected to consider the proposal this week.
As the nation has become more urbanized, the percentage of citizens who are directly involved in production agriculture has dwindled, as have their political representatives. The shift has presented farmer-politicians with challenges as well as opportunities.
Thousands of items that belonged to late dancer and activist Katherine Dunham will be auctioned next week. Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers, based in St. Louis, will offer an auction titled "Divine Technique: Katherine Dunham Archive" in celebration of Black History Month.
The Living Room, opened recently in Champaign by the mental- and behavioral-health agency Rosecrance, is intended to be a safe and quiet respite for people in the midst of emotional distress, The News-Gazette reports.