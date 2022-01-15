Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations

CHICAGO — Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city's requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.
The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children's play space.
Some of the citations were for failing to develop a written policy on performing the vaccination card checks and enforcing it.
Each violation can be punished with a fine between $100 and $10,000.
The city's order requires anyone who is older than 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant, gym or entertainment venue.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker asks residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to share their experiences with others who have not yet done so.
