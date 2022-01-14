Chicago cites 10 restaurants, 6 other businesses for violating vaccine requirement order

Ten restaurants, four fitness centers, a swim school and a children’s play space have been cited for allegedly violating the city’s vaccine mandate.

Between Jan. 3 — the day the mandate went into effect — and Wednesday, Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection investigators have issued 32 citations to 16 establishments accused of failing to enforce the mandate that requires anyone 5 years old or older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to dine indoors, visit gyms or attend entertainment venues where food or drink are served.

Such businesses are also required to have a written policy in place for implementing and enforcing the order.

A manager at Kamehachi, a Japanese restaurant in the Old Town area of the city, said it was cited for not having a written policy. Another manager at the restaurant, Brian Johnson, said it has been checking for proof of vaccine.

“We are following policy is all I can tell you, of course we are,” he said.

Establishments accused of violating the order can be issued two citations, for violating both BACP and Chicago Department of Public Health requirements. Under city code, each violation can lead to a fine between $100 and $10,000. Miguel Campos, BACP’s supervisor of business compliance investigations, has said businesses can also face closure of one day, or potentially longer “for egregious situations.”

