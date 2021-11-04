Chicago children begin receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Anahi Morales looked away for a moment as the needle pierced her skin.

A second later, it was over, and the 11-year-old Little Village girl turned her attention to her younger brother, who stood by wide-eyed, awaiting his turn to also get the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning at an Esperanza Health Centers vaccination clinic in West Englewood.

She and her 9-year-old brother were the last of the seven children in the family to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I can spend more time with my family … my grandparents can be safe,” said Morales, who is in sixth grade. “I haven’t gotten to spend a lot of time with my friends outside of school, but now that me and my friends are vaccinated, we can probably go out more together.”

Morales and her brother were among the first children in Chicago to get vaccinated Wednesday morning, less than a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The approval represented a major milestone in the country’s fight against COVID-19, with hopes high that vaccinating children will slow the spread of the illness and allow kids to return to rites of childhood that many once took for granted: indoor playdates and birthday parties, sleepovers, eating at restaurants, trips.

Anahi and her brother got their shots Wednesday morning as parents across the Chicago area called their pediatricians and went online seeking appointments. The timing of when providers are giving shots, in many cases, depends on when they receive them and can schedule appointments. Some, such as Esperanza, began vaccinating children Wednesday after receiving a shipment of the kids’ vaccines Tuesday. Others, including Advocate Aurora Health, Lurie Children’s Hospital, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, Walgreens and CVS Health, on Wednesday were allowing parents to make appointments for shots in the coming days. Many school districts are also working on scheduling after-school vaccination clinics for students, with some expected to take place next week.

Chicago Public Schools plans to begin administering shots to kids ages 5 to 11, at its regional vaccination clinics and its mobile school-based events, on Nov. 10. The Chicago Department of Public Health will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago starting Nov. 13.

The vaccine is being shipped in different vials and packaging than the Pfizer vaccine that’s been given to adults and kids ages 12 and older. The vaccine for younger kids is one-third the dose of the one adults have been receiving. Like adults, kids will get two doses, three weeks apart.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was found to be nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children 5 to 11 years old, according to the CDC. Side effects have been mild and similar to the ones experienced by adults, with the most common one being a sore arm.

Though some of the younger kids shed a few tears Wednesday at Esperanza as they prepared to get the vaccine, their parents said they were doing what was best for their children — a moment of discomfort for months of protection against what’s still in many ways a mysterious disease. Many of the areas served by Esperanza were especially hard-hit by COVID-19.

Estela Diaz, of Chicago Lawn, said she understands that, despite the results of clinical trials, some parents remain afraid to get their kids vaccinated.

“I’m scared too, but I prefer they suffer two days with the pain in their arms, than I see them in a hospital bed,” Diaz said, shortly after two of her daughters got vaccinated Wednesday morning at Esperanza. Diaz’s own mother ended up in the hospital because of COVID-19, she said, and has since recovered.

Diaz’s daughter Maia Lazcano, 11, said she’s most looking forward to not having to stay home from school when kids in her class test positive for COVID-19. Her mother said that Maia has already had to spend a month at home doing virtual learning this school year because of cases at her school — a situation that’s rough on Maia and her mother, who normally has to go to work.

More than 1.2 million children have already been affected by school closures this school year related to COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Sometimes I get very (behind) in school and miss a lot of assignments,” Maia said. She’s looking forward to, eventually, no longer having to quarantine when cases arise at her school, and to spending more time with her friends.

Kate Johns, 9, of Roscoe Village, is also looking forward to seeing her friends more and traveling.

“I haven’t seen my best friend for a while because of COVID,” Kate said. “I’ll be able to see him.”

Kate was the first child to get vaccinated at the Esperanza clinic Wednesday morning.

Before getting the shot, Kate asked to see the needle, and the medical assistant obliged.

With the song “Baby Shark” playing in the background, Kate closed her eyes for a brief moment as she got the injection.

A second later, it was over, and she opened her eyes. Having remained calm throughout, Kate proudly affixed a sticker to her chest reading “I got the shot for COVID-19.” The sticker featured a syringe resembling a rocket ship next to a picture of the spiky-looking virus exploding.

Kate said she was excited “to show it off to everybody” when she returned to school later that morning.

