Chicago birders mourn Monty the piping plover

CHICAGO - Their story was filled with drama, anchored by hope and, depending on who you asked, one ultimately about love.
But it was never going to last forever.
Monty, one half of Chicago’s endangered Great Lakes piping plover pair, died Friday at Montrose Beach. It was his fourth summer in the North Side sand. He was still waiting on the return of his mate, Rose.
“I used to joke that I’d be a decade older and still coordinating the effort,” said Tamima Itani, an Illinois Ornithological Society member who has kept watch over the birds for years. “I did not think it would last that long in reality but I also never thought it would end so abruptly.”
In some ways, Monty seemed invincible, Itani said. He could clear out killdeer. He could dodge a peregrine falcon. She had seen him earlier this week, watching him through a scope as a few hours flew by. She said she’ll miss hearing his piping sound at Montrose.
“It was so sudden, so unexpected,” Itani said. “We were a little bit worried about Rose, not Monty.”
After three summers of fledging chicks together, Rose still hadn’t arrived from the Florida island where she winters. In a final attempt to make meaning out of the breeding of two birds, some said Monty didn’t want to go on without his partner.
Through the years, the daily battles of Monty and Rose played out in the sand alongside volleyballs, skunks and storms. From the beginning, the odds stacked against the birds were as lofty as the skyline behind them. In their first summer, they overcame a potential beachside EDM festival. Between their thousand-mile migrations were more challenges: the loss of nests, the death of chicks, predators with an appetite for plovers.
Time and again the little birds emerged resilient, and often victorious. Chicagoans showed up day after day at Montrose to keep an eye on Monty and Rose, who came to represent far more than most things that can fit in your hand ever do.
Chicago has perhaps never been so sad about the death of a bird. On Saturday, many were still in disbelief. Some conversations ended in tears.
“To hear the news was absolutely shocking,” said Itani, who had to make a few calls before the news sank in. “I was hoping they would say, he’s just passed out.”
On Saturday, the binocular-clad gaggle you’d expect to see near the Montrose habitat was nowhere to be found. A baseball hat embroidered with the birds hung near the spot where Monty suddenly became ill — and one birder found herself facing a situation no one expected.
Daniela Herrera, who monitored the plovers in previous summers, looked out on the Montrose habitat, where she watched Monty take his final breaths.
“You watch the entire life-cycle of a bird,” Herrera said. “I’ll miss them. And they’ll have a special place in my heart, always.”
Herrera had watched the birds on hot days and in the middle of foraging. On Friday she noticed Monty acting in a way she’d never seen before. He appeared to be falling over, and the behavior was unusual enough that she made a few calls to alert others.
After one fall, he didn’t get back up.
“Everything went blank,” said Herrera, who then had to share the news with birders who came to see Monty in action and instead saw his small body, lifeless in the sand.
Herrera said she was happy to have monitored the birds, and as one of the few volunteers who speaks Spanish, lend her binoculars and share their story with families throughout the city who might otherwise not hear it.
“It’s kind of wild to think about how connected people got to these little birds,” Herrera said.
But, she said, “In the end, nature will have its final say.”
Great Lakes plovers live about five years on average. Some can go on to live another decade or so, but threats are ever-present.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stepped in Friday to take Monty’s body to the Lincoln Park Zoo for testing. Eventually, he may end up in a museum.
Although the birds will be missed, those who have looked after them want their lessons about conservation and habitat restoration to remain. Great Lakes piping plovers were once down to about a dozen nesting pairs. Last year, there were 74.
“I hope that people through Monty and Rose realize how important it is to carve out a bit of space for piping plovers, for shorebirds, for other wildlife,” Itani said. “I totally believe that it is our obligation to continue to make sure they exist.”
As for Rose, the longer she’s gone, the less likely she’ll return. Some plovers take a nesting season off, but it’s rare. If she isn’t seen again and confirmed through her banding, her fate may remain unknown.
Jillian Farkas, the Great Lakes piping plover recovery coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said there’s still a chance Rose could make an appearance, but it’s unlikely.
“It’s devastating that we’ve lost Monty, but it’s almost an easier pill to swallow since Rose also isn’t back,” she said. “Unfortunately this is part of the process. And it’s why recovery is so important. Every plover does matter.”
A celebration of the birds’ lives is in the works.
“I’m forever going to be grateful to them for the joy they brought us,” Itani said. “It’s a unique experience we’ve had.”
Get your grill ready for summer barbecues: A guide to cleaning it
For the grill of it
Nothing tastes quite as good as vegetables and meat cooked over an open-propane flame or the red-hot briquettes of a barbecue grill.
But achieving the perfect sear on your food requires more than just paying attention to the heat source and temperature. Having a clean grill reduces annoying flare-ups, allowing you to have more success when grilling.
Grills with bits of leftover food stuck to the grates or with grease and food bits in the lower section of the grill can reduce the longevity of the grill and can affect the taste of the food you are grilling. Here’s a guide to cleaning your grill to get it ready for summer:
Cleaning your grill’s grates
Any cleaning process with a barbecue grill should start by cleaning the grates (the surface where the food sits while cooking).
Just be sure to allow the grill and grates to cool down for an hour or more before starting the cleaning process, because you may need to touch the parts of the grill.
Grates collect food particles and grease over time. As you cook, leaving the particles in place, they will burn to a black residue, some of which will remain stuck to the grates and some of which will stick to the food that you cook in the future.
Fortunately, cleaning the grates is not as difficult as it sounds.
Scraping and brushing the grates
Use a tool to scrape food particles off the grates on the grill to start the cleaning process.
If you haven’t cleaned the grates for a while, a scraper tool is the best option. The scraper should have notches in it to match the size and shape of your grates. Metal scraper tools usually work best, although some people prefer wood scraper tools.
After scraping the majority of the grime off the grates, then use a brush for a finer cleaning process. There are three primary designs in grill-cleaning brushes:
- Metal bristles: A metal bristle grill brush will give you the most thorough cleaning, as the metal bristles are stiff and durable. However, metal bristles may pop loose from the brush and stick to the grates, meaning they could end up on food, creating a serious health hazard if someone ingests a bristle.
- Nylon bristles: A nylon bristle grill brush will be safer to use on the grill, especially one with light-colored bristles that are easy to see if they stick to the grates. However, nylon bristles don’t quite remove food as effectively as metal bristles.
- Bristle-free: Some people prefer a bristle-free grill brush to eliminate the possibility of loose bristles ending up in food. These work more like scraper tools, but they are a little easier to use for general cleaning over a larger space than the scraper covers.
Add gentle dish soap and warm water to the grates before using the brushes. After removing the particles of food with the brushes, you may want to use a paper towel soaked in warm water and dish soap to finish wiping down the grates.
Cleaning grill’s grates after each use
To simplify the process of thoroughly cleaning the grates a few times per year, you will want to quickly clean the grates after each use. You can perform this cleaning step while the grates on the grill are still warm.
Apply a degreaser spray to the grates first. Then use a grill-cleaning brick, scrubbing back and forth across the grates to remove the loose food particles stuck to the grates.
After cleaning, apply warm water to the grates, and scrub again with the clean side of the brick.
Cleaning the interior
You’ll want to clean out the interior section of the grill, as well, removing bits of food and grease that fall into the bowl of the grill to prevent flare-ups.
Cleaning a gas-grill interior
The burners inside the gas grill eventually may become covered in grime, so you should run a brush over them to pop grime out of the holes where the flame appears.
If the burners have a flame shield over them to distribute heat, you should be able to pull the shields out and wash them separately with dish soap.
Scrape the interior of the grill to loosen and remove any buildup of grime and food particles.
Cleaning a charcoal-grill interior
Clean the ash and remaining briquettes out of the bowl of the charcoal grill after every one to three uses. If you can tip the grill to pour out the ash, this is the best method.
Scrape the interior of the grill bowl to loosen and clean out any remaining residue. You can use mild dish soap with warm water or a degreasing spray to finish cleaning the interior of the grill.
Cleaning the exterior
The exterior of the grill will not become as grimy and soiled as the interior of the grill, but you will want to give it a quick cleaning a few times a year. Just use a bit of degreaser spray or dish soap and a sponge to wipe down the exterior of the grill.
Heat up the grill after cleaning
After giving the grill a thorough cleaning, you will want to run the heat on a gas grill for at least 10 minutes to burn off any residue that remains from the cleaning process.
For a charcoal grill, you will want to allow the lit briquettes to thoroughly heat the interior of the grill before adding the food the next time you use it. In other words, wait a few minutes longer than normal after the briquettes heat up before placing food on the grates.
Preventive cleaning tips
To keep your grill clean year-round, which will lengthen its lifespan, try these suggestions:
- Store the grill inside a garage or shed to keep it out of the elements, especially in the winter.
- Use a water-resistant grill cover that protects the entire unit, draping nearly all the way to the ground.
- Use a grill mat over the top of the grates on the grill, especially when cooking messy food, which keeps the grates from accumulating grease and bits of food.