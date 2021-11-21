Chicago-area superintendent cancels 2 days of school, citing staffing shortages

Some students in Evanston and Skokie may be extra thankful this Thanksgiving after District 65 announced the cancellation of school Monday and Tuesday — the two days directly preceding the district’s planned fall break — effectively giving students in pre-K through eighth grade a full week off school.

But adults may feel differently about the situation. Teachers are reportedly burned out and need the time off to reduce stress, while the sudden switch could cause caregivers additional anxiety.

Giving parents two days’ notice of the unexpected time off from school, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton announced the decision in a letter Friday. He cited a shortage of staff and substitute teachers, saying he believed the school staff needed to rest and focus on mental health.

“Even with the deployment of subs and staff from Central Office, we would not have nearly enough coverage nor could we operate safely under pandemic health guidelines,” Horton wrote in the announcement. “We recognize this news is difficult and may put working families in a bind.”

Horton said the district had tried to connect with child care providers and other community partners in an effort to coordinate services Monday and Tuesday. However, Horton said, this was “not feasible” because those partners also were experiencing staffing shortages and “expressed other concerns.”

Horton said he believed the staffing shortages were the result of teachers and support staff members needing to focus on their mental health and care for their own families.

“We know this is very difficult and we hope that our community can both respect and understand the unique circumstances of this situation and those we all continue to face. We know our staff, families, and students are all doing their best. Stress is causing burnout and people are juggling personal and professional responsibilities, and a myriad of challenges catalyzed by the pandemic,” he wrote.

The district will offer food distribution services Monday. All students can pick up multiple days of meals at Chute Middle School, Haven Middle School and Nichols Middle School in Evanston between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The cancellation means the school year will be extended for two instructional days, similar to the way snow days are handled. The last day of school for K-8 students will be June 8, pending the use of additional emergency days, Horton said. The last day for students at Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center will be June 6.

Students and staff are expected to return to District 65 schools on Nov. 29.

Chicago Tribune reporter Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas contributed.

