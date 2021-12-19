Chicago-area officer home 6 weeks after being shot 9 times

ROSELLE — Not many people returning home from the hospital are accompanied by more than 80 police officers, emergency vehicles and even a garbage truck.

But that is how Bensenville police Officer Steven Kotlewski arrived at his in-laws' home in Roselle in a wheelchair Saturday after 42 days in a rehabilitation center, ABC-7 in Chicago reports. Kotlewski was shot nine times while responding to a domestic dispute six weeks ago.

"I kind of got shot the best nine possible ways a person can get shot," Kotlewski said. "Most of my injuries are just orthopedic. Just bones, man. With the exception of a few nerves, I mean, they say I'll be running again, so it's not much to be sad about, right?"

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. Nov. 6 when Kotlewski was dispatched to an apartment where a woman wanted help in getting her 21-year-old son, Kiante Tyler, to leave, police said. Kotlewski was talking to the woman when Tyler allegedly fired as many as 10 rounds, wounding the officer in both legs, the upper arm and back and damaging his spine, liver and a kidney.

Tyler was being held without bond in the DuPage County Jail on Sunday on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. He is due to appear in court again Jan. 4 and a judge ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to offer a defense at trial.

"When I walked in that room and I seen him, I thought he was gone," Kotlewski's father, Arthur, said. "I'm grateful to God that he's back. I know God had something to do with it."

Kotlewski's future as a police officer is uncertain but he remains focused on what's immediately in front of him.

"It feels great to be here," he said.

