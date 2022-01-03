Chicago-area hospitals delaying elective surgeries, after plea from Pritzker

Chicago area hospitals are postponing many elective surgeries, following a plea from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state hospital association last week that they halt nonemergency procedures amid what’s become one of the worst surges of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois.

NorthShore University HealthSystem, which has six hospitals, has largely suspended elective surgeries for the next two weeks, said CEO and President J.P. Gallagher.

Advocate Aurora Health, which has 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, is delaying and rescheduling certain procedures to times and places where it has the staffing and capacity to perform them, said Dr. Jeff Bahr, chief medical group officer. It is continuing to do surgeries in situations where not performing them might result in a person needing hospitalization, or losing a limb. Advocate is also continuing to perform cancer treatments and diagnoses, he said.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which has hospitals in Elmhurst and Naperville, is not scheduling any additional elective surgeries until mid-January, said President and CEO Mary Lou Mastro.

On Thursday, Prtizker’s office issued a news release asking hospitals to postpone nonemergency procedures and do whatever they could to keep beds open in anticipation of a post-holiday, omicron-driven surge and potential shortage of staffed intensive-care beds. Chicago-area hospitals are stressed as they deal with influxes of both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients amid industrywide staffing shortages. The vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, doctors say.

Though the term “elective” may bring to mind cosmetic surgeries and other optional procedures, it actually encompasses a wide range of necessary, if not emergency, treatments — everything from heart valve replacements and repairs of herniated discs to knee replacements.

Delaying elective surgeries can help keep hospital beds open, but it can also mean prolonged pain and illness for people who were supposed to undergo them. It was a tactic Illinois hospitals employed in the early days of the pandemic as well as during a surge last winter before COVID-19 vaccines were available.

“It’s a day-by-day (situation),” Mastro said. “We all know that delaying elective surgery can have unintended consequences as well.”

NorthShore is also, again, dedicating its inpatient beds at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview to only COVID-19 patients, Gallagher said. It’s generally sending COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization, across most of its system, to Glenbrook — something NorthShore did earlier in the pandemic as well.

The state is now seeing more new positive cases of COVID-19 each day than at any other point in the pandemic. Every region of the state was reporting having less than 15% of its intensive care unit beds open, as of Dec. 29. The state considers it to be troubling when availability dips below 20%.

Across its hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora now has about 1,491 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 — about double the number it had just a month ago, said Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer.

“Beds are very tight and wait times are long,” Kingston said.

Staff members — who’ve been dealing with the pandemic for nearly two years — are under a lot of stress, she said.

Delays in elective surgeries may vary across Advocate Aurora, depending on rates of COVID-19 in local communities and resources, Bahr said.

“We are creating space to care for that higher need population,” Bahr said. “We’re asking for every community’s patience with that.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to address the issue during a news conference today with hospital leaders.

