Chicago-area high school cancels homecoming after guns found near campus

CHICAGO - Lyons Township High School canceled Saturday’s homecoming dance after two guns were found in a car parked in the school’s South Campus parking lot as police investigated a fight at the high school football game, according to Western Springs police and District 204.

Officers from the Western Springs Police Department were called around 4:15 p.m. Saturday about “a report of a physical altercation” at the conclusion of the Lyons Township High School football game against Proviso West High School, according to a letter from the principal and district superintendent that went out to parents and was published on the school’s website. Authorities “also received a report of a weapon at South Campus,” it said.

Officers searched the area, including the parking lot. They found an unoccupied, parked vehicle “which contained what appeared to be two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats,” according to the letter. The vehicle was removed and two men were arrested, police said, adding their investigation is ongoing.

“The Western Springs Police Department does not believe there is any immediate or apparent threat to the community; however, LT’s South Campus and the surrounding area is an active investigation scene, and will remain so during the next several hours. The police will maintain a heightened presence with additional patrols in the area,” the agency said.

As a result, the school said it made the decision to cancel the dance that had been scheduled for later that night on the South Campus.

“We will make every attempt to reschedule our Homecoming Dance, and will communicate an update to our community during the upcoming week,” said the letter, signed by Brian Waterman, the district superintendent, and Jennifer Tyrrell, the principal.

