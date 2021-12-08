Chicago-area community Christmas tree set on fire

Beginning in 2019, the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce has hosted a Christmas tree lighting at Garfield Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive where the community can gather and celebrate the holidays and decorations. And every year, the tree has been destroyed, according to the chamber’s CEO Donna Hampton-Smith.

In 2019, someone ran over the display with their car, leaving pieces of their vehicle behind at the scene. In 2020, someone ripped down the banner in front of the tree. It was soon repaired, but after Christmas the tree was burned down.

Then, in the early morning after this year’s lighting ceremony Saturday evening, the tree erupted into flames. A surveillance camera at King Drive Mini-Mart, 368 E. Garfield Blvd., caught the moment the tree started burning.

The video is too grainy to see how the tree was set aflame, but Chicago police spokesman Thomas Ahern said a gasoline canister was found at the scene. CPD’s bomb & arson unit is investigating both this year’s and the 2020 fire as arsons.

“It’s an attack on our community, and it’s unfortunate that the incidents keep happening, and they have not been able to apprehend anyone,” Hampton-Smith said.

When she received the call Sunday that the tree had been destroyed, Hampton-Smith said she went out to survey the damage, describing it as “devastating.” They were forced to removed the charred remains of the tree.

Block Club Chicago first reported on the Christmas tree’s destruction Sunday.

But even as the vandalism continues, Hampton-Smith said the community and her organization press forward. The tree lighting ceremony was done in partnership this year with My Block, My Hood, My City, an organization aimed at inspiring and empowering communities in Chicago.

Before the tree lighting, Jahmal Cole, founder of MBMHMC, said he and teams of volunteers went house to house on King Drive, decorated them with lights, ribbons and wreaths. They met Saturday at Washington Park before leaving in teams to decorate over 200 houses Cole said.

The decorations are for the organization’s “Be A Part Of The Light” program, which Cole said is based on the Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

The chamber of commerce also organizes an annual toy drive at the ceremony, which Hampton-Smith said will bring gifts to 75 Washington Park families.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s about gathering people together. Getting to know one another. Making sure we highlight our community in a positive light,” Hampton-Smith said.

According to Cole, the reason vandalism like this happens is a “tear in the social fabric” of a community. People who feel disconnected or hopeless lash out against their neighbors.

But even as the pandemic strained many communities and isolated people from each other, Cole said he feels the power in gathering together as a community to beautify homes for the holidays and lighting the tree.

“People of different colors, genders, religions, opinions, ethnicities, occupations — everybody’s coming out. And they’re volunteering,” Cole said. “It can’t get any more simple. Holiday Lights. But I’m telling you, when people see them, it inspires hope.”

With Christmas just over two weeks away, Hampton-Smith said she hopes they will be able to get another tree in place before the holiday. Hampton-Smith said Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office reached out to her about potentially replacing the tree, and she also hopes to add additional security around the tree.

By late afternoon Wednesday, the mayor’s office had not provided a comment in response to a request from the Tribune.

“The majority of the time all you care about is crime and other negative stories. So this is one way that we have our community in a positive way and families come together,” Hampton-Smith said. “They all come together to support the community of Washington Park.”

