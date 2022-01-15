Chicago-area college students cope with return to remote instruction: ‘It just feels like last year’

CHICAGO - Class is back in session for many college students across Illinois, and for some, the start of 2022 has felt eerily reminiscent of the spring of 2020.

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to surge and break records — the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 37,048 cases on Thursday — and many schools like DePaul University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago have opted to temporarily shift to remote instruction.

As a result, students say they are battling feelings of uncertainty again as they work to stay motivated and stick to a routine.

Hope Mailing, a 20-year-old University of Chicago student, said she was “really bummed” when the administration announced that classes would be remote until Jan. 24.

“I mean, it’s fine, it just feels like last year,” she said. “One of my professors yesterday was like, ‘Hey, how do I make it so I can see everybody’s faces?’ and I was like, wow, this just, this feels like March 2020.”

Mailing said remote learning makes her schooling feel like less of a priority, and it has taught her the art of missing classes. She added that while, in theory, she would like to stick to a good schedule, it can be easy to fall into the habit of sleeping in and watching a lot of TikTok.

Nonetheless, Mailing said she is finding ways to make the most of her remote learning experience.

“Even just like getting up and going on a walk every day, it really helps to, like, have little things to look forward to,” she said.

Jonah Kaye, another University of Chicago student, said that while remote learning is not the end of the world, he felt that the university’s decision did not make much sense.

“We are going to remote for two weeks because we don’t want omicron to spread in our community, but then in the letter, they acknowledge that when we come back after two weeks, there will be a lot of cases from omicron,” he said.

Kaye, 22, created a petition over winter break to advocate against remote instruction. It was signed by 75 students and 20 parents and alumni.

“I was just upset, and I felt like I knew other students were upset too,” he said.

The University of Chicago did not respond to requests for comment.

For Nadia Hernandez, a 19-year-old student at DePaul University, one of the most challenging parts of remote learning is combating Zoom fatigue. She said she makes a conscious effort to monitor her screen time by getting fresh air, reading books and engaging in intentional human interaction.

Though Hernandez said the switch between remote, in-person and hybrid learning environments has been a big transition, it has also taught her to be resilient.

“You have to kind of be prepared for anything,” she said. “Depending on how this quarter is going to go, I feel like as long as I just know, like, anything can be done from my computer, I should be all good.”

DePaul will resume in-person classes next week, and the university announced Thursday that it will be requiring booster vaccines for all students. For Hernandez, this news came as a relief.

“I’m really happy with it,” she said. “I just wish it would have come sooner.”

As the community prepares to return to in-person instruction, Eugene Zdziarski, vice president for student affairs at DePaul, said the school is working to connect students with health promotion and wellness resources and provide them with as much accurate information as possible.

“I continue to be impressed with our faculty, staff and students in their ability to adapt and be innovative as well as the resilience that’s come with this,” he said. “It’s been a tough couple of years, but, again, I think we’ve learned a lot.”

Northwestern University is also nearing the end of its remote learning period, and classes are set to resume in person on Tuesday. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard confirmed 686 new positive cases during the week of Jan. 7, down from a record high of 909 the week before.

John Volk, a 21-year-old Northwestern student, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined in the school’s isolation housing. He said remote classes have not been too difficult to manage on top of his illness, but the experience has been different from last year since he is in true isolation.

“I can’t even go, you know, outside to go for a walk when I need to clear my head or whatever,” Volk said. “I can’t go get something good to eat at the dining halls.”

Northwestern student Emily Yang, 18, who also tested positive for COVID-19, said her professors were very supportive while she was staying in isolation housing. Yang could not access some of the textbooks that were mailed to her while in quarantine, so her professors sent her the chapters she needed.

“I know the professors are trying their hardest on the academic front,” Yang said, “but I think that just the ability to make friends in class and be able to kind of make, like, study groups, or just (meet) people that you can, like, ask to send pictures of the textbook, for example — it’s something that they can’t really replicate.”

Yang was released from quarantine Thursday, and her friends, including 18-year-old Andrew Chang, were happy to have her back.

“I sprinted to her when I saw her coming to campus and gave her a really big hug,” he said.

Northwestern University declined to comment.

University of Illinois students will begin their spring semester remotely on Tuesday. J. Rex Tolliver, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said the decision was made to help ensure the campus will be as safe as possible for students to return.

Tolliver said that though these are difficult times for students, the university has done remote learning before, which means it has had the opportunity to find better ways for students to stay connected and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

Regardless, Tolliver said students should not hesitate to ask for help if they are struggling.

“Reach out immediately,” he said. “Don’t wait, don’t try to think they can handle it, reach out to us and let us help them.”

Tolliver said the university will make final decisions on Monday about how to resume in-person instruction.

U. of I. senior Charlie Foster, 22, said that though he was upset to hear about the return to remote instruction, the transition should be easier since the online infrastructure is already in place.

Foster has to take extra care to leave his apartment to stay motivated when classes are online, but on the whole, he said the remote experience has taught him to be more flexible.

“COVID’s a big thing, but there’s going to be way more events that happen in life, period, that you’re never going to see coming,” he said. “And you have two options: You can sit there and complain about it, or you can do your best to adapt to it.”

