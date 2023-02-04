CHICAGO — City officials in Chicago have announced the winning monikers in their "You Name a Snowplow" contest — and they're so Chicago.

The contest began in December. In the first contest of its kind, Chicago city staff chose 50 finalists, and residents had until Jan. 31 to vote for six winners, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday. The mayor's office received more than 80,000 votes, WGN-TV reported. Staff ultimately chose seven winners due to a near tie for sixth place, the Sun-Times reported.

The top name was Mrs. O'Leary's Plow, a play on the famous cow said to have started the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Da Plow, a play on the "Saturday Night Live" skit "Da Bears," came in second, followed by Salter Payton, after famous Bears running back Walter Payton. Fourth was Sears Plower, after the Sears Tower skyscraper, now known as the Willis Tower.

Sleet Home Chicago, a riff on the song "Sweet Home Chicago," came in fifth, followed by Holy Plow!, a play on the late Cubs announcer Harry Caray's signature "Holy Cow!" exclamation. Finally, just narrowly behind, seventh place went to Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel, a reference to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, thought to be Chicago's first non-indigenous settler.

Signs with the names will be installed on seven snowplows operating around the city. Residents who voted for any of those names will get a photo opportunity with the named plow, WGN-TV reported.