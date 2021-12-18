Chicago aldermen seek to boost access to public bathrooms

CHICAGO - Nineteen aldermen signed on this week to a City Council resolution aimed at improving public restroom access in Chicago, a long-standing problem for residents, tourists, people experiencing homelessness and the medically vulnerable.

Ald. Daniel La Spata, 1st, pitched the resolution following a Tribune investigation finding that large swaths of Chicago have few or no publicly operated bathrooms.

“What jumps out for most people is that this is related primarily to homelessness, but really it’s for all Chicagoans,” La Spata said in an interview. “Anyone who’s out for a run, any parent who’s out with their child … and had an emergency need and felt like they had no options, this is a resolution promoting a solution for you.”

The measure, co-sponsored by Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, 33rd, calls on City Council to develop a plan to increase public restroom access. More than 20 organizations and state officials are also backing the resolution, including the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, Arab American Family Services and the Center on Halsted.

Tedd Peso, director of strategic partnerships at The Night Ministry, helped develop the resolution along with La Spata’s office and said he hopes the pilot project will create more conversation around a serious personal and public health issue.

“Access to public restrooms is critically important for people, for using the restroom, hand-washing, things like that,” Peso said. “I’ve heard stories of folks who don’t take medications that their doctors recommend because they’re not able to access public restrooms during the day.”

Illinois Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Portage Park, who has signed on in support of the resolution, said she and the Jefferson Park Working Group on Homelessness saw firsthand the difference a public restroom can make in a high-need area when portable toilets appeared for little over a week near the Jefferson Park “L” stop earlier this year as part of a maintenance project.

People were “getting off the bus and making a beeline to the restroom,” LaPointe said. “We got reports of people that were homeless saying, ‘Wow this is amazing, I have what I need; I feel valued.’”

Local business owners shared positive feedback too, LaPointe said, and have since supported the working group’s ongoing effort to bring a public bathroom to the area. A restroom pilot program could work well in a location like the Jefferson Park transit hub, she said.

“We know there are parts of the city that would welcome this,” LaPointe said.

The Tribune report, published in October, identified and mapped as many barrier-free public restrooms as possible. Most of the public restrooms are not open at night, and dozens close during the fall and winter months. Though the Chicago Transit Authority maintains roughly 250 restrooms, they are not open to members of the public.

Public urination and defecation is prohibited by a city ordinance, and Chicago police officers have issued more than 29,000 tickets for it since 2016, according to department data.

The lack of public restrooms is particularly problematic for the city’s homeless population and those with medical needs that require urgent access to a restroom facility, though the problem can affect anyone using Chicago’s public spaces.

La Spata said that though the resolution is not binding, he is optimistic it will lead to exploring various solutions used in other cities, like adding stand-alone restrooms and incentivizing businesses to offer access, as well as looking at funding that is already available to the city through homelessness support services.

“It doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all for meeting this need, as long as we’re looking seriously about how we do meet this need,” La Spata said.

The matter was assigned Wednesday to the council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations.

Other locales have made recent efforts to improve access to public restrooms through adding temporary or permanent toilet facilities. The city of Portland, Oregon, designed and installed several crime- and graffiti-resistant Portland Loo stand-alone restrooms. San Francisco developed a job training program employing attendants to monitor restrooms throughout the city in an effort to address complaints about public urination and defecation while reducing safety issues at the toilet facilities. Washington, D.C., is testing out a pilot program that would add two low-maintenance stand-alone public toilets that are open 24/7, as well as mimic a program in England that incentivizes businesses that open their restrooms to the public during business hours.

In Illinois, the last major successful effort to increase restroom access was a state law that went into effect in 2005. That law requires most businesses to allow individuals with medical issues like Crohn’s disease, colitis or pregnancy access to private restrooms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0