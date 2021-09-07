Chicago aldermen are up for their biggest raises in 15 years

While many Chicagoans continue struggling to make ends meet amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s aldermen are currently facing their own struggle: whether to accept a nearly 5.5% pay raise for next year that will kick the highest-paid among them to a salary topping $130,000.

Each alderman has until Sept. 15 to decline the raise, or else it takes effect automatically on Jan. 1.

Though City Council members make this decision individually each year, they face a particularly fraught choice this time, given the financial difficulties lots of residents are facing and the unusually large pay bump they would be giving themselves.

Next year’s hike will be the biggest by percentage in over a decade because of an ordinance that ties the City Council’s pay changes to the Consumer Price Index.

And by dollar amount, the $6,743 raise for the highest-paid aldermen will be the biggest council members have received at least since they passed the automatic inflation increase rule back in 2006.

Aldermen give themselves automatic yearly raises — or salary reductions if the CPI goes down — in order to save themselves from having to take politically difficult votes annually to boost their pay.

Over the years, many aldermen have accepted all the salary increases tied to inflation, which have hiked the top earners among the 50 ward representatives to a current annual salary of $123,504, up from $98,125 in 2006.

Others have declined some or all of the raises, leading to a wide range of council salaries.

The lowest-paid alderman is Marty Quinn, who represents the Southwest Side 13th Ward that’s former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat of power. Quinn makes $109,812, according to city records. At the high end, 31 aldermen are paid $123,504. The other 18 council members have salaries between those poles.

Wrigleyville Ald. Tom Tunney, 44th, said he plans to take the raise in 2022. Tunney, who chairs the council Zoning Committee, makes $113,784 after turning down some earlier increases.

That’s about $10,000 per year less than aldermen who’ve taken all the yearly raises they’ve been offered, he noted.

“I have a lot of responsibility, between the ward services I provide and running the committee,” said Tunney, who also owns the popular Ann Sather restaurant. “So for me, it’s really about the fact there are several aldermen right now who are making significantly more than me while taking on significantly less responsibility in the council. I think people understand that.”

West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th, plans to run for Cook County judge next year. Winning that seat would remove much of the potential political danger from giving himself a big raise, since he wouldn’t have to face voters again in another bid for alderman.

The council Public Safety Committee chair said he hadn’t decided whether to decline the increase. And he said he will seek to stay on the City Council if his bid for a judgeship fails.

But Taliaferro, who makes $123,504, also pointed out that City Council members are Chicagoans who face their own household financial pressures.

“I have three kids in college, and Dad’s paying for it. That can’t be discounted when you take a pay raise or a decrease,” Taliaferro said. “I took the decrease (when the CPI went down) and nobody patted me on the back for it. I took the raise the next year, and nobody criticized me for it.

“As aldermen, sometimes we look at our own personal finances and worry about the perception. Some of us don’t get our streets paved or potholes taken care of near our homes because we’re concerned about what people will think. We’re residents, too.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

But some of that criticism is inevitable, especially at a time so many constituents couldn’t dream of a 5.5% raise. The last time the CPI went up more than this for aldermanic pay purposes was in 2008, when a 6.2% increase gave the highest-paid City Council members who accepted it a $6,455 raise in 2009.

Since then the biggest percentage bump in the CPI-tied raises occurred in 2011, when it went up 3.9% and council pay increased from $108,806 to $112,345 for the highest earners.

Meanwhile, the median household income in Chicago in 2019 was $58,247, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And in the private sector, wages grew by a smaller 3% in Chicago for the 12-month period ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There’s no automatic pay adjustment for other city elected officials. Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes $216,210, a mayoral salary that hasn’t changed since 2006, after the council had passed a series of gradual raises in 2002 for themselves, Mayor Richard M. Daley, the city clerk and treasurer.

Lawrence Officer, an economics professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said the CPI increase is driven by federal pandemic assistance to Americans in the form of stimulus checks, tax credits and boosts to unemployment benefits.

That — along with shutdowns in many industries and employees’ reluctance to reenter the workforce — has increased the costs of goods like groceries, gas and used cars, Officer said.

“The consequence of the government policy is to reduce the work incentive, while adding to the demand for goods and reducing the supply, which drives inflation,” Officer said.

And he questioned the wisdom of tying aldermen’s pay to such economic factors.

“I don’t see why politicians duly elected by Chicagoans should get an inflation adjustment when the rest of Chicagoans don’t get that,” Officer said. “It’s a slap in the face.”

But most council members are likely to take the raise, reasoning that they work long hours and the annual CPI link is the law on the books.

Northwest Side Ald. Nick Sposato, 38th, who now takes home $113,784, will again accept the increase after turning them down during his first few years in office beginning in 2011.

“Around that time, we had been asking city employees to take furlough days, and I couldn’t in good conscience take it after they were being asked to take that cut,” said Sposato, who chairs the council Special Events Committee. “But I made that sacrifice early on, and I can’t go back and get that money back. I’m taking the increase now.”

Others will turn it down.

Northwest Side Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th, who makes $115,560, said he will say no thanks to the raise.

“I’m OK where I’m at,” said Villegas, who chairs the council’s Committee on Economic, Capital and Technology Development. “I think right now, we can use that additional funding for other things.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0