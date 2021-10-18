Chicago alderman removed from Democratic Party posts

Cook County Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle has stripped Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner of his party committee seats and the party has formally rebuked him for “abhorrent and despicable” behavior, including “misogynistic, homophobic, and obscene language” toward several people.

According to a statement from the party, the moves came after an internal investigation into Gardiner’s “widely reported” behavior, which came to light after text messages he sent were made public by an anonymous Northwest Side group, The People’s Fabric. The exchanges showed the 45th Ward alderman and Democratic committeeman referred to one City Council colleague as “a bitch” and the top aide of another council member as “his bitch,” and also used the term to describe a political communications consultant.

“There are numerous examples of personal invectives and insults, uncontrolled rants, and verbal abuses —accompanied by boorish, obnoxious, repugnant, rude, and vulgar conduct — over the past two years,” the statement reads in part. “These actions — the epitome of incivility — are abhorrent and despicable, have no place in public discourse, and bring disrepute upon our Party.”

“We make it abundantly clear that we will not condone this type of behavior from one of our members and consequently officially and formally rebuke and disapprove of his actions,” the statement reads.

Preckwinkle “exercised her plenary authority” Monday to remove Gardiner from all of the county Democratic Party committees on which he sat, including the Appellate Court Selection, Candidate Recruitment and Evaluation, Circuit Court Selection and Supreme Court Selection committees, according to the party.

Gardiner could not be reached for comment Monday.

He read a statement at the September City Council meeting apologizing for the text message “rants.”

The Tribune reported last month that federal investigators had launched an inquiry into Gardiner’s conduct in office, including whether he retaliated against constituents for political purposes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0