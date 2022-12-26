Chicago airports see another round of flight cancellations day after Christmas

CHICAGO — Chicago is expected to see warmer days ahead this week — but for some who are traveling back, they must brave the latest wave of flight cancellations first.

As of 2:45 p.m. Monday there were 123 canceled flights out of O’Hare International Airport and 294 out of Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Average delays were roughly 20 minutes at O’Hare and over an hour at Midway.

That was after below-zero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills hit Chicago before Christmas, paralyzing travel throughout the U.S. There was a reprieve on Sunday with the number of cancellations falling into the dozens, but the airports were once again crowded with grumbling travelers Monday.

Southwest Airlines accounted for 68% of canceled flights at Midway Monday according to FlightAware. In a statement the airline attributed its disruptions to “continuing challenges” from the previous storm.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” the statement read, promising that “we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.”

A statement from Delta Airlines also cited the recent weather for cancellations: “While the bulk of the severe weather has passed, some cancellations subsisted through Monday due to damage to airport infrastructure, frozen equipment, and continued restrictions on some otherwise routine ground operations.”

And American Airlines saw minimal cancellations at O’Hare, where it operates, but the three that occurred Monday were due to the airport closure at Buffalo, New York, over extreme snow, a spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, the city will see highs up to the 50s later this week, spelling a potential 60-degree upswing in temperatures since the worst of a massive winter storm that swept through much of the U.S. right before Christmas, National Weather Service meteorologist Casey Sullivan said.

“We had a storm system move through; it brought down a big surge of cold air,” Sullivan said. “And now we have another storm system that’s going to be off to our west that’s going to allow the warm air to surge back up into our area.”

For now, however, temperatures remain at the low 20s this afternoon before dipping to 8 degrees at night. On Tuesday, Chicago is expected to hold steady with a high of 27 degrees and low of 24 degrees. Temperatures will then rise to a high of 40 degrees Wednesday and drop down to 36 degrees at night.

On Thursday, the city could see highs up to 53 degrees and a lows of 43 degrees, in conditions that will be about 60 degrees warmer than the coldest morning of the winter storm — minus 8 last Friday.

“Thursday looks like the warm day,” Sullivan said.

Friday will see that balminess hold at a high of 48 degrees and a low of 35 degrees, and Saturday will have a high of 42 degrees and a low of 36 degrees heading into the New Year.

The weather patterns might seem erratic, but it’s a typical shift during a La Niña winter, Sullivan said. During those months, cooler airs from the Pacific Ocean drifts through the U.S. and sparks more “active” weather changes.

“Is it normal of any winter? Not necessarily,” Sullivan said. “It does happen but it is sort of normal for a La Niña winter because La Niña winters are just very active. And that’s what this winter is shaping up to be.”

