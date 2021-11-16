Charges filed in Collinsville murder case

EDWARDSVILLE — A Collinsville man was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of auto theft in the Nov. 11 killing of Robin Mendez.

Robert Brittin, 34, of Collinsville, was charged Nov. 15 with two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

Mendez was found dead in her Collinsville home on Nov. 11, and Brittin was taken into custody Nov. 12.

He is currently in the Madison County Jail on $2 million bond.

According to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, Brittin had driven Mendez's car previously.

"This terrible act of violence has left the community shaken, and sadly, nothing we do now will bring Robin back or heal these wounds," Haine said. "But thanks to great police work, we can and will fight for justice on behalf of Robin and her family."

If convicted, Brittin faces 40-60 years for the murder charges, and an additional 3-7 years for the motor vehicle charge.

Haine thanked the Collinsville Police Department and Assistant States Attorney Luke Yager for their work in this case.

