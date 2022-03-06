Champaign YouthBuild program aims to keep youths away from guns

CHAMPAIGN — Where some people see youths who don't finish high school or start down a troubled path in life as lost causes, Lily Walton sees an opportunity for intervention that can turn lives around.

"Sometimes they just need another option, and an option that works for them," she told The News-Gazette.

Walton, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County, said the agency's YouthBuild program is helping give its teen and young-adult participants a second chance and too much to lose to risk settling a beef with gun violence.

"When a young person has a tool in their hands, it stops them from picking up a gun," she said.

YouthBuild, now in its third year in Champaign County, is a U.S. Department of Labor-funded program that provides job training at construction sites and educational support for those ages 16 to 24.

The program is now poised to expand with a $150,000 grant approved as part of Champaign's Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.

The $1.5 million in federal funding already committed to the housing authority is enough for 84 youths to participate in YouthBuild over three years — 2020 through the end of this year — but there are more than 100 who have been referred to it and are on a waiting list, Walton said.

Funding from Champaign will help the housing authority get 15 more youths started in the program this year, she said.

YouthBuild is aimed at helping at-risk youths get a high school diploma, develop construction skills on building sites and develop leadership and teamwork skills.

Participants complete more than 100 hours of community service and more than 170 hours of hands-on work experience, according to the Champaign's blueprint — a $3.1 million-plus plan that includes grants to local agencies such as the housing authority that are partnering with the city to help reduce community violence.

Walton said those who enter YouthBuild, some of whom have already gotten into trouble with the law, are most at risk for getting involved in violence because they've left school or been kicked out for fighting and view themselves as having nothing to lose.

That's why workforce development such as YouthBuild is critical for deterring community violence, she said.

"If you have something to lose, you don't want to waste your opportunity," she said.

Referrals for YouthBuild come from school districts, community members and even graduates, Walton said.

Before even accepting anyone into the program, the housing authority has prospective candidates participate in a monthlong mental-toughness boot camp in which they're assessed for their willingness to learn and their attitudes.

They have assignments to turn in, they're exposed to a week of hardcore construction work, they learn construction-related math and spend a week learning about relationship-building and teamwork, Walton said.

"We are looking for motivated young people who are really looking to change," she said.

While YouthBuild is a six-month program, the housing authority tracks participants' progress over a total of two years, she said.

And since construction work isn't for everyone, YouthBuild also helps participants into six-month certificate programs at Parkland College in health care, hospitality and information technology pathways so they can pursue other job opportunities, she said.

The housing authority also has five rolling internship positions for YouthBuild graduates through its Bright Futures program. In the midst of a worker shortage, Walton said the housing authority has been able to fill jobs that come up with its own Youth Build graduates.

The Bright Futures program also has a waiting list, she said.

YouthBuild is seeing measurable success, according to Walton. Those who broke laws before entering the program rarely re-offend, she said. And of the 68 participants who have completed the program to date (the other 16 are still in progress) 91 percent have gotten their high school diplomas or leave with certificates from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, she said.

While YouthBuild is working with a number of partners in the community on training and employment opportunities, Walton said one thing needed is more employers willing to give graduates a chance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0