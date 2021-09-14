Central Illinois young leaders to be honored

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Why I See You Service Awards hosted by the group For A Better Tomorrow will be held virtually at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The awards recognize youth leadership and service in the community. The organization collaborates with community partners to recognize young adults who have made their mark on the community. Nominations were requested from local organizations, schools and individuals in McLean County.

Twenty-six McLean County youth ages 12-22 have been nominated. Teams, advocates and mentors involved with the youth in service will also be recognized. FBT will make a $250 donation towards a qualifying profit organization in honor of each award winner.

Attend at forbettertomorrow.org/2021-yicu-awards/.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

