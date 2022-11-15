Caterpillar worker 'incinerated' at Central Illinois foundry, OSHA says

MAPLETON — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June.
Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry, the Peoria County coroner said. The foundry manufactures cast iron engine components, the Journal Star reported.
The
OSHA investigation found "the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards" while they worked within 4 feet of containers of molten iron.
Caterpillar has 15 business days penalties to comply, request a conference or contest the findings.
"We will continue to engage with OSHA to seek an appropriate resolution to its review," Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller said.
Dierkes' death was the second to occur at the Mapleton foundry in six months. Last December, Scott Adams of East Peoria fell to his death. Adams is believed to have fallen over 20 feet through a hole in the floor, OSHA said.
Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.
Today’s top pics: G20 summit meeting and more
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as they disembark their plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool Photo via AP)
Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister said Monday, adding that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping reach out to shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
General view of the city during a sunset as smog covers Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Armin Durgut
A soldiers falls off a horse as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Green Park to fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the 74th birthday of King Charles III in London, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salutes to celebrate the King's Birthday at Green Park in London, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break for the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Lawmakers are returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Letoyie Leroshi, a Samburu man gives cows water from a well in Kom village, Samburu County, Kenya, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Generations of East Africans have tapped groundwater in the desert to survive in parched lands as droughts are worsening due to climate change. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
A woman leaves after attending a panel on Indigenous Women from the Amazon, at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
Youth climate activists hold signs that read "from COP27 to G20 fight for 1.5" at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
Mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, right, and Paralympics Games, a Phrygian cap, jump during a preview in Saint Denis, outside Paris, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The soft bright red cap, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, Thrace, Dacia and Phrygia, where the name originates, in modern day Turkey. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution and is still worn by the figure of Marianne, the national personification of France since that time. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the B20 Summit ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a thumb up sign as he prepares to board his car upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disembarks from his plane upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky guarded by soldiers, gives a speech in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine's retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian defence force member in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Residents gather next to an internet hotspot in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian defence force member in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Residents gather next to an internet hotspot in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine months since Moscow's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Street hawkers open up their business for the day at a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Eranga Jayawardena
Relatives and friends of Arzu Ozsoy and her 15-year-old daughter Yagmur Ucar, who died in Sunday's explosion occurred on Istiklal avenue, attend their funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Turkish police said Monday that they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
A tram rides past the spot of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!