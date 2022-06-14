Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Caterpillar Inc. plans to move its global headquarters from Deerfield to the company’s existing office in Irving, Texas, officials said Tuesday.

The transition is set to begin this year.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in a statement.

The move comes five years after Caterpillar announced that it would move its headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield.

The company said Tuesday that Illinois "remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, responding to the news, downplayed the significance of losing the iconic Illinois company, claiming that the state remains "a leader in attracting large and midsize corporate relocations."

"It's disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in," Pritzker said in a statement. "We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur — which remains Caterpillar's largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company's recent expansion."

Still, Illinois' loss of the company's C-suite is another high-profile blow. CAT has Illinois roots that date back nearly a century, first in Peoria and later in Deerfield.

It also comes just over one month after Boeing announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C. after nearly two decades calling The Windy City home.

Still, even after the high-profile departures, Illinois is home to the fourth-most Fortune 500 companies in the United States, including Archer-Daniels-Midland, John Deere, McDonald's, State Farm, United and Walgreens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0