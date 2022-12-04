 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbon monoxide leak at Chicago church sends 12 to hospitals

CHICAGO — Twelve people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a church on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said that just after 1 p.m. it was called to the New Philadelphia Church for reports of a gas smell.

When fire crews arrived at the church, they measured the air and found high levels of carbon monoxide.

Those injured were taken to two hospitals in good to serious condition, firefighters said.

