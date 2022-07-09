Car jumps curb, strikes people at Chicago restaurant patio

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — At least five people were injured after a car jumped a curb on Chicago's near North Side, authorities said.

Several people were dining on a patio at a restaurant around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A Lexus sedan tried to pass a Toyota Prius, but struck the front of the Prius and went out of control, jumping a curb and hitting the patio, police said.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene, police said. The driver of the Prius was not injured and refused medical attention.

Two women suffered broken legs, a third woman had an injured foot, a man had a bruised back and another man had a lacerated elbow, authorities said. A sixth person was injured but was not taken to a hospital.

All those injured were listed in good condition, the fire department said.

