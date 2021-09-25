 Skip to main content
Capitol Cast podcast: Previewing Biden's Illinois visit

On the latest "Capitol Cast" podcast: Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock discuss President Biden's push for his Build Back Better Agenda, which includes an appearance by a top Biden advisor with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

