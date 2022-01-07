Cannabis company asks Illinois Supreme Court to let state name craft grower license winners

A cannabis company has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to let the state name the winners of new craft grower licenses, citing the mounting costs applicants are paying while judges decide lawsuits over the issue.

1837 Craft Grow LLC filed its motion Wednesday to modify a court order that prevents the state from naming the license winners until the litigation is decided.

At issue is a case involving 13 companies whose craft license applications were disqualified by the state (along with one transporter license applicant). They sued challenging the licensing process.

Despite a state law requiring that 60 new craft licenses be issued Dec. 21, 2021, Cook County Judge Neil Cohen and Sangamon County Judge Gail Noll ordered that those licenses be held up while the lawsuits grind through the legal process. A hearing in the case is set for March 10, but the proceedings could take months or years.

In the meantime, many of the other applicants such as 1837 Craft Grow say they have been burning through money, trying to keep rights to property they plan to use if they get licenses. They say they desperately need help.

For the first time, the motion reveals in depth the costs to the applicants while the licenses have been delayed, initially due to problems with scoring the applications. The applicants have lost not only money spent on property, but people they had hired or planed to employ, and investor funding needed to get started.

1837, for example, said it submitted a 728-page license application in April 2020, which typically costs tens of thousands of dollars or more in legal and consulting fees. As part of its application, 1837 secured land for a marijuana growing warehouse in northwest suburban Wheeling. Under its purchase and sale agreement, 1837 paid $20,000 in earnest money.

Based on the initial July 1, 2020, deadline by which state law required the first 40 licenses to be issued, 1837 originally planned to close the deal in September 2020. When the Illinois Department of Agriculture missed that licensing deadline, 1837 paid $30,000 more in earnest money to hold the property, according to the motion.

The state ended up delaying issuing the first 40 licenses until July 2021, a year late. Only veteran-led companies got those first licenses, and 1837 was not among them.

State officials announced that the next 60 license winners would come from the same pool of applicants, so 1837 worked to keep the rights to its property based on the new deadline. It negotiated numerous extensions of the closing date to buy the site, and paid another $25,000 in earnest money to reserve it, the motion says.

The Illinois attorney general’s office had asked Noll to allow the state to announce the 60 winners, without actually issuing the licenses, to allow the winners to proceed with their business plans. Noll denied the request, without expressly explaining why a stay on all 60 licenses was appropriate when only 13 craft applicants were suing.

On behalf of 1837, attorney Ryan Holz called the ruling “clearly overbroad” and beyond the scope of the judge’s authority, saying it would cause “serious and irreparable” harm.

“This is a unique situation whereby this court, in compliance with Illinois law, can provide a substantial, tangible benefit to dozens of Illinois craft grow applicants,” Holz wrote, “without creating any corresponding harm to any other parties.”

Applicants such as 1837 will either have to spend more money to keep their properties without knowing if they’ll get licenses, or lose properties they have spent up to two years preserving.

1837 is in no position to close on its $2.5 million property without knowing if it will get a license, Holz argued. If it walks away from the deal, it will lose the $75,000 in earnest money. If it tries to find a new property, that would cost duplicative time and expenses.

Judge hears arguments on COVID lawsuits against Illinois schools with no decision in sight A Sangamon County judge heard nearly two full days of arguments related to COVID mitigations in Illinois schools this week, but it could be mo…

Attorneys for the Illinois attorney general and for ia GP LLC, one of the initial disqualified plaintiffs in the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But other applicants also detailed their expenses due to the delays, according to sworn affidavits filed with the motion.

L-evation Botanicals LLC spent more than $100,000 in rent, only to lose its property due to the current delay, and is in danger of losing a $40,000 equipment deposit.

Shermer Farms LLC lost its property and a special-use permit in Fox Lake. It lost a second property for which it had been negotiating in Richmond, and “critically,” stands to lose $10 million in investor funding commitments, which would be crucial to starting the business.

EJ’s Dream LLC paid $25,000 for rights to its property, and $13,000 in real estate taxes, and will have to pay both again this year if it wants to keep the site. Green Aero LLC, spent $10,000 in rent, but lost its property after the Dec. 21 licensing deadline passed.

Kind Craft Grow and Transporter LLC had to pay an extra $10,000 in nonrefundable earnest money to keep its property in 2022. Mother Marys Meds LLC already lost a 32-acre property in Woodstock, along with another 42-acre property and now may lose its head grower.

Tierra Industries LLC lost properties, first in Batavia, then Belvidere. GCF Industries Inc. spent $100,000 in rent in Chicago, where real estate is much more expensive, only to lose the site due to the delays.

“1837 recognizes that the announcement of the 47 winners will not be a panacea,” Holz wrote, “but it will provide valuable and much needed clarity.” If applicants know they will get a license eventually, they can proceed with plans to get up and running.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0