Candidates wait in snow and cold to file petitions and win chance for coveted top ballot spot

Candidates for state and federal offices and their supporters braved chilly temperatures and overnight snow flurries Monday to file their petitions for the June 28 primary, signaling the official start of the 2022 election season.

By the time the state Board of Elections opened the doors of its nondescript strip mall offices at 8 a.m., several hundred people were waiting, among them Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and four of his five potential Republican opponents.

Being first in line for the weeklong filing period gives candidates a chance to be in the lottery for the top ballot position in their race. Candidates who are in line in the closing minutes of the filing period next Monday take part in a lottery to appear last on the ballot.

Political lore holds that candidates whose names appear first or last in a crowded field might gain a slight advantage.

The GOP candidates for governor who filed petitions Monday were Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo.

Not among the early filers was cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg, who was the last announced GOP contender for governor to select a running mate — candidates for governor and lieutenant governor must run as a team. A Sullivan spokesman did not reply when asked if he’s hoping to secure the last ballot spot next week.

Irvin filed as part of a slate of candidates for statewide office that is backed by Illinois’ wealthiest resident, billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel investments. Irvin, who has made limited media appearances since announcing his candidacy, took questions from reporters and made his case for “taking the state back” from Pritzker.

“Under J.B. Pritzker, crime is out of control, taxes and wasteful spending is out of control, corruption’s out of control,” Irvin said.

Irvin has hewed to the Republican tough-on-crime message, emphasizing his time as a prosecutor even though he spent many more years in private practice, mostly as a criminal defense attorney. On Monday, he brushed off questions about why he has downplayed his time as a defense lawyer.

“There’s a saying we have, once a prosecutor always a prosecutor,” Irvin said.

“I think voters are aware of my history. And I think what they’ll focus on is what I can bring to this position as governor of the state of Illinois,” he said.

Also filing Monday as part of the Griffin slate John Milhiser of Springfield, a former federal prosecutor running for secretary of state, Steve Kim of Deerfield for attorney general, Shannon Teresi of Crystal Lake for comptroller and state Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon for state treasurer.

Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs all filed their petitions as well.

Another Republican running for attorney general, David Shestokas of Orland Park, also filed. Republican candidate for the office, downstate attorney Tom DeVore, who has brought repeated legal challenges to Pritzker’s pandemic restrictions, was not among the early filers.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth filed in her reelection bid. Two Republicans who lost 2020 bids to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin — Peggy Hubbard of Belleville and Casey Chlbek of Lake Forest — filed to compete for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination.

Hubbard said she was the first in line, arriving about 4 p.m. Friday. Sitting in a folding chair and bundled up in a sleeping bag, she said, “I think I’ve done every spectrum of the Weather Channel” in the last few days.

Also filing bids to replace retiring secretary of state Jesse White were three Democrats, former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and Chicago Ald. David Moore, 17th, and Republican state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington.

“This is an office I’ve aspired to,” Brady, who was once McLean County coroner, said. “It’s an office where I’ve done a lot of work in the area of organ-and-tissue donation. I’ve done a lot of work in legislation of insurance. I’ve done a lot of work in distracted driving.”

Pritzker recently announced he’s backing Valencia. Asked Monday whether he’s worried about the billionaire governor’s bankroll tilting the race, Giannoulias, who was state treasurer from 2007 to 2011, touted the many endorsements he’s received.

“I am very proud of the over 250 elected officials and organizations that have endorsed our campaign. Grassroots support. Support throughout the state. A coalition of support, African Americans, Latinos, downstate,” Giannoulias said.

Valencia spoke of the challenges of campaigning and collecting petitions this election season.

“It took a lot of grit to get through petitions in dead winter during COVID in the surge,” she said. “So, I think today is just about coming together for democracy and really just excited to make the ballot and kick off what’s going to be the next sprint of the race.”

Interest in the open seat being created by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s retirement was evident with nine people filing for the Democratic nomination for the newly drawn South Side and southwest suburban and exurban 1st Congressional District.

Among the early filers for the seat were Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, workforce development coordinator Karin Norington-Reaves, who has Rush’s endorsement, community activist Jahmal Cole and Jonathan Jackson, civil rights activist and son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

In the new open seat 3rd Congressional District in the south and west suburbs, state Rep. Delia Ramirez and Chicago Ald. Gil Villegas, 36th, filed for the Democratic nomination while Justin Burau of Winfield filed for the GOP nomination.

In the central and southern Illinois 16th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mary Miller of Oakland, backed by former President Donald Trump, filed to challenge each other.

After the filing period ends, candidates can have their petitions challenged for a variety of reasons, including the number of legitimate signatures they presented.

Pearson reported from Chicago.

