California, Mississippi back on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory

California and Mississippi returned to Chicago’s travel advisory, which lists places in the U.S. where unvaccinated people should take extra COVID-19 precautions when visiting, officials said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina, Texas and the Virgin Islands were removed from the list of states from which travelers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to quarantine upon return to Chicago and to take COVID-19 tests before and after, the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a news release.

“The movement of some states on and off our COVID travel advisory these past two weeks, and the ups and downs in daily COVID case rates show that this is no time for complacency,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “Travelers, especially, need to be aware of this, and continue to take precautions.”

With Tuesday’s change, Chicago’s travel advisory lands at 41 states and one territory. In total, the areas not subject to the recommended COVID-19 mitigation measures for unvaccinated travelers are: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Arkansas might get off the list next week.

The most updated guidance from the city advised that unvaccinated people get tested one to three days before leaving for their trip. Upon return, they should get a COVID-19 test within three to five days as well as quarantine for seven days. If they choose not to get tested, they should quarantine for 10 days.

States get on the travel advisory, which is no longer mandatory, if they average at least 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Illinois — which is not subject to the list because authorities don’t want to restrict intrastate travel — is at 16.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents, the highest in more than a month. Chicago is at 11.5 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Other city stats on COVID-19 include an average of 312 new cases per day and a 1.7% positivity rate, both an increase from the prior week.

