Cahokia Heights hopes for federal help with flooding woes

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Metro East community leaders hope the federal infrastructure deal will help address decades of flooding and sewage problems.
Officials in Cahokia Heights blame years of neglected sewer, water and road systems for the repeated problems.
An estimated $38 million of work is needed, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Cahokia Heights and similarly sized communities were prioritized in the infrastructure package.
"We set up a whole system where there's money carved out specifically for smaller communities," Duckworth said. "It's a new tranche of money with the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal that is going to really jump-start the efforts and they'll be well on their way to getting their problems solved."
Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said he expects the city will be able to apply for a share of the money in spring 2022.
"I'm not quite jumping for joy right now because we still have to be one of the cities that is awarded," McCall said. "However, this is what government is about. Government is about helping people when they need help."
Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through the years
1929 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
1929 - A large outdoor float of Captain Nemo makes its way down the street during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on Nov. 28, 1929. Originally known as the Macy's Christmas Parade, the Thanksgiving Day parade started in 1924. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1930 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
1930 - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade passes down Broadway in New York on Nov. 27, 1930. The parade's first giant balloons debuted in 1927. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1933 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
1933 - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way down Broadway in New York City on Nov. 30, 1933. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1933 MACYS THANKSGIVING PARADE 1933
This is a scene from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along Broadway in New York City on Nov. 30, 1933. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1940 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
1940 - In this 1940 handout photo, a helium inflated Superman rises over Times Square to lead the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1940. According to Macy's, in 1929, a newly added safety valve allowed helium to slowly seep out of the balloons as they floated above the city's streets. (AP Photo/File)
Anonymous
1945 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1945 file photo a float is paraded through New York's Times Square during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the first parade since the festivities were suspended during World War II. (AP Photo, File)
STF
1946 Thanksgiving Day Parade
A giant baseball player float moves down 7th Avenue during the Macy' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 1946. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
John Rooney
1948 Thanksgiving Day Parade
A huge balloon in the form of comic fireman floats over Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 25, 1948. Thousands jammed the streets to watch .(AP Photo/John Rooney)
John Rooney
1957 Thanksgiving Day Parade
A giant turkey float squeezes between buildings as the 31st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves down Broadway near 37th Street in New York, Nov. 28, 1957.(AP Photo/John Lindsay)
John Lindsay
1959 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
1959 - A helium-filled Popeye balloon participates in the 33rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Times Square, New York, on Nov. 26, 1959. An estimated 1.3 million people watched the parade in 1959. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1961 Diane Lynn Cox, Troy Donahue
Diane Lynn Cox, 17, top right, recently named Miss Teenage America, waves from her float as she takes part in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 23, 1961. Movie actor Troy Donahue, top left, her "Prince Charming," joins in greeting the crowd as they ride south along Broadway and 52nd Street. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)
Anthony Camerano
1962 Durante
1962 - Comedian Jimmy Durante rides on a Jumbo the elephant float during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 22, 1962. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1971 Rockettes At Macy's
Members of the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes entertain crowds in front of rain-streaked Macy's department store, Nov. 25, 1971. The Rockettes were one of the many attractions of the 44th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)
Ed Ford
1983 Vanessa Williams
1983 - In this handout photo, Miss America Vanessa Williams joins two members of the 1983 McDonald's All-American High School Band in New York, Nov. 22, 1983, in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Leslie Crowley, second from left, and Jeff Hanson, right, both from Utah, are among the 104 high school musicians selected annually to participate in the band. (AP Photo/File)
HOEP
1986 MACYS THANKSGIVING HUMPTY DUMPTY
The new Humpty Dumpty balloon, followed by a redesigned Olive Oyl holding Swee' Pea, floats down Broadway in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 27, 1986. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
RON FREHM
1988 MACYS THANKSGIVING PINK PANTHER
The Pink Panther, a new addition to the cast of balloon characters in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, floats above Broadway in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 24, 1988. (AP Photo/Chuck Wenzelberg)
CHUCK WENZELBERG
1989 MACYS THANKSGIVING BUGS BUNNY
Bugs Bunny, who will make his debut in the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, is hoisted in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Nov. 11, 1989. (AP Photo/Sergio Florez)
SERGIO FLOREZ
1989 MACYS THANKSGIVING GARFIELD
Garfield the Cat, with Snuggle the Bear behind, floats down Broadway in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 23, 1989. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
RON FREHM
1989 MACYS THANKSGIVING RONALD
Ronald McDonald cruises over spectators on Broadway during the 63rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 24, 1989. An estimated 1.8 million people attended the parade in the cold weather. (AP Photo/Tim Clary)
TIM CLARY
1991 MACYS THANKSGIVING KERMIT
Kermit the Frog droops after a puncture in his head lets out the oxygen-helium mixture in the balloon during the 65th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 28, 1991. (AP Photo/Mark D. Phillips)
MARK D. PHILLIPS
1992 MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Goofy, the Disney cartoon character, makes his debut in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along Broadway at West 35th Street in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 26, 1992. Behind Goofy is Bugs Bunny. The Marshfield, Wis., senior high school marching band leads the way. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
BEBETO MATTHEWS
1993 MACYS THANKSGIVING BART SIMPSON
Bart Simpson is carefully handled as the helium balloon splits a seam on Broadway at 55th Street in the 67th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 1993. Several balloons had problems as a result of the windy weather and chilly conditions. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
1995 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1995 file photo Woody Woodpecker leads a line of other balloons and floats into New York's Times Square during the 69th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann, File)
Paul Hurschmann
1995 SNOOPY
The familiar face of the Snoopy balloon hovers 50 feet over Broadway during Macy's 69th annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 23, 1995. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
BEBETO MATTHEWS
1997 PETER RABBIT
Handlers struggle with a wind-whipped Peter Rabbit balloon during Macy's 71st annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 27, 1997. Wind gusts of 40 mph were reported in the area as the parade, famous for its huge helium balloons of cartoon characters, got under way. (AP Photo/Emile Wamsteker)
EMILE WAMSTEKER
2002 Macys Parade Through the Years Photo Gallery
2002 - Little Bill, based on Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" book series, makes his debut on Broadway in the 76th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2002. The 2002 parade featured 1,000 cheerleaders, 500 clowns, 25 floats, 12 marching bands, 10 novelty balloons, four toy floats and three balloon-floats. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)
Suzanne Plunkett
2003 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon Harold the Fireman flies down Broadway in New York, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2003. (AP Photo/John Marshall Mantel)
JOHN MARSHALL MANTEL
2003 THANKSGIVING PARADE
Minden Taketa, 14, of Oahu, Hawaii, right, plays the flute with Hawaii's Roosevelt High School Marching Band, as they make their way down New York's Broadway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday Nov. 27, 2003, in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
TINA FINEBERG
2004 IAC ASK JEEVES
Ask Jeeves character balloon is paraded down Broadway through Times Square during the 78th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 25, 2004 in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2004 MACYS PARADE
Volunteers work on inflating the Kermit the Frog balloon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2004, near Central Park in New York. The balloon is a traditional attraction in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2005 Lifestyles-Macys Parade
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2005 file photo shows a balloon of Peanuts character Charlie Brown chasing a football down Broadway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. The parade has to be a crowd-pleaser for a multigenerational crowd. More than 3 million people typically attend the event that also unfolds in front of a TV audience of 50 million. This year's parade will feature balloons include Papa Smurf and the Elf on a Shelf, while Buzz Lightyear, Sailor Mickey Mouse and the Pillsbury Doughboy keep their place in the lineup. A new version of Hello Kitty is also to be included. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)
JEFF CHRISTENSEN
2005 MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Members of the Hawaii all-state band during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Adam Rountree)
ADAM ROUNTREE
2005 MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The Scooby Doo balloon hangs over Central Park West as it is pulled through the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 24, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2005 MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The Sponge Bob Square Pants balloon passes through Columbus Circle during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 24, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2005 MACYS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The Mr. Potato Head balloon passes through Times Square during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, Nov. 24, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2006 AP A NY USA MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The Dora the Explorer balloon moves through Times Square during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006 in New York. Officials waited until right before the 9 a.m. start to decide whether it was safe for the event's famous balloons to float through Midtown despite the wet and wind. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FRANK FRANKLIN II
2006 AP A NY USA MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
The first balloon floats down Broadway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)
JEFF CHRISTENSEN
2006 AP A NY USA MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
A group of Southern Belles walks down Broadway in the rain during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)
JEFF CHRISTENSEN
2006 AP A NY USA MACYS PARADE
The balloon of Jo Jo the Clown makes its way through Columbus Circle during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
JULIE JACOBSON
2007 Abby Cadabby
The Abby Cadabby balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 22, 2007, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson
2007 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Pikachu balloon floats down Broadway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)
JEFF CHRISTENSEN
2007 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Hello Kitty balloon moves through Times Square during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade Thursday, Nov. 22, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
2009 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Spiderman float is guided across Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 26, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
2009 Santa Claus
Santa Claus rides a float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
2011 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Day Parade
A balloon of video game icon "Sonic the Hedgehog" passes spectators on a balcony during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011, in New York. A jetpack-wearing monkey and a freakish creation from filmmaker Tim Burton are two of the big new balloons that will make their inaugural appearances in front of millions of people at this year's parade. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
2011 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Day Parade
'B,' designed by Tim Burton, floats during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Times Square in New York on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. The parade premiered in 1924, this is its 85th year. (AP Photo/Andrew Burton)
Andrew Burton
2011 Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
2015 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Day
The balloon Angry Bird is moved through Columbus Circle during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith)
Bryan R. Smith
2015 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Day Parade
A reveler carries balloons as police steer their motorcycles across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
2018 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Parade
Performers cheer in front of Macy's Tom Turkey float as they take part in the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
2018 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Parade
The Grinch balloon floats over Central Park West during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
2018 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Parade
Heavily-armed police officers stand guard as the Olaf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
2019 APTOPIX Thanksgiving Parade Balloons
The Snoopy balloon is ready to go at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan)
2020 APTOPIX Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The annual parade goes on but only after great changes as compared to previous years due to the current deadly pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
2020 APTOPIX Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Participants dancing in the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from a barricade about two blocks away in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, crowds of onlookers were not allowed to attend the annual parade. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
