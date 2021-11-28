Cahokia Heights hopes for federal help with flooding woes

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Metro East community leaders hope the federal infrastructure deal will help address decades of flooding and sewage problems.

Officials in Cahokia Heights blame years of neglected sewer, water and road systems for the repeated problems.

An estimated $38 million of work is needed, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Cahokia Heights and similarly sized communities were prioritized in the infrastructure package.

"We set up a whole system where there's money carved out specifically for smaller communities," Duckworth said. "It's a new tranche of money with the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal that is going to really jump-start the efforts and they'll be well on their way to getting their problems solved."

Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said he expects the city will be able to apply for a share of the money in spring 2022.

"I'm not quite jumping for joy right now because we still have to be one of the cities that is awarded," McCall said. "However, this is what government is about. Government is about helping people when they need help."

