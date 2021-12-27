Cahokia Heights elected official resigns, moves to different position for the city

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Cahokia Heights has one fewer city council member.

The resignation of Sheree Jethroe-Franklin was approved during a recent meeting. Jethroe-Franklin joined the billing section of the city's water and sewer department.

Her position on the council remains vacant for now.

Jethroe-Franklin submitted her resignation at the end of November. She started her new position shortly after.

"She's a class away from her master's degree in accounting from Lindenwood (University)," Mayor Curtis McCall Sr said about the resignation. "She has corporate experience from the last 20 years. I just think that she would be a great addition to that billing department."

Jethroe-Franklin will be paid $62,500 as a full-time assistant billing director for the water and sewer department, according to McCall. As alderman, a part-time elected position, she made $12,825.

In April, Jethroe-Franklin was elected in Cahokia Heights' first election as Illinois' newest incorporated town. She was sworn in as alderman, along with seven others, on May 6, the same day McCall was sworn in as the city's first mayor.

She previously served as an alderman for Centreville from 2017 until 2020.

Cahokia Heights is a result of a consolidation of Centreville, Alorton and Cahokia. The merger became official on May 6.

"My background is more into operations, and I just felt like I could be more hands-on with helping the city and the residents and the community," Jethroe-Franklin said. "Being an alderman, I'm helping them, but I'm not really helping the overall city, so I just kind of wanted to apply my skills for the city."

Along with being in school for accounting, Jethroe-Franklin spent 14 years working in management and operations for Famous Footwear. She said she's hoping to bring some of her analytical skills that she's gained throughout the years to her new position.

said the billing department only had three people, but will soon have five with the addition of Jethroe-Franklin and another possible hire.

"I knew it was short-staffed and I knew of course we had sewer issues and all of that," Jethroe-Franklin, 48, said. "I was just trying to figure out how I can help at this point. Being on the board, you can just kind of vote to do things, but I wanted to be more hands-on in supporting the city with the billing on that."

McCall isn't sure who'll replace Jethroe-Franklin's position as alderman, but said he plans to propose someone for the board to approve during next month's city council meeting. According to the Illinois Municipal Code, the city has 60 days after the submission of a resignation to fill the vacancy.

"The municipal code says that the vacancy should be filled within 60 days and the way that that happens is the mayor or village president makes an appointment and the city council or village council has to approve that appointment," said Matt Dietrich, spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections. "If they don't come to an agreement, like if two candidates are proposed and neither of them are approved by the council, then the mayor can make a temporary appointment and that person can serve until the next municipal election and that seat will be up for election again."

McCall said the replacement will serve a two-year term. Jethroe-Franklin had a four-year term as alderman.

During the swearing-in ceremony for the city's elected officials in May, aldermen drew a lottery during the meeting to determine if they'd serve two- or four-year terms. Aldermen James Haywood, Gwen McCallum, Demario Weeden and Tonie Townsend Sr will serve two- year terms. Aldermen Lisa VanMeter, Gloria Ware, Tiffany Pearce will serve four-year terms.

"Because I live here and I want to help develop the city and just improve the city for the community," Jethroe-Franklin, a native of the Centreville area, said. "I've been living here over 20 years, basically all my life, and I just want better for my city. If I can get in there and be a part of the solution, and not of the problem, that's what I'm here to do."

