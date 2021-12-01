Bumbalough, Ball State visit W. Illinois

Ball State (3-3) vs. Western Illinois (5-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 6 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Luke Bumbalough and Ball State will face Trenton Massner and Western Illinois. Bumbalough is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Massner is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cardinals have been led by juniors Bumbalough and Tyler Cochran. Bumbalough has averaged 13.2 points and four assists while Cochran has recorded 10 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. The Leathernecks have been led by Massner and Luka Barisic, who are averaging 13 and 15.1 points, respectively.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Bumbalough has connected on 46.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 54.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Western Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Ball State has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent. The Leathernecks have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game.

