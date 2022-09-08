Budzinski warns of federal abortion ban if GOP wins House; Deering says she's also opposed

SPRINGFIELD — In the latest example that abortion rights have become a signature issue in the 2022 midterm elections, 13th Congressional District Democratic nominee Nikki Budzinski is raising the specter of a federal abortion ban if Republicans take control of Congress.

"If the House Republicans and Kevin McCarthy gets the gavel and the majority in November, and people like my Republican opponent Regan Deering, who does not support a woman's right to choose, get control of the House majority, we will see issues like a national abortion ban and a vote coming up in Congress on whether that should happen or not," Budzinski said Thursday. "I oppose a national abortion ban."

Budzinski appeared via Zoom alongside Emily Cain, executive director of Emily's List, a political action committee that supports female abortion rights supporters for elected office, and Angela Vasquez-Giroux, vice president of communications and research for NARAL Pro-Choice America. Both groups have endorsed her campaign.

Budzinski, a former senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and official in President Joe Biden's administration, is running against Republican Regan Deering, a Decatur community activist.

"We have to stop Reagan and a Republican majority from making a national abortion ban a reality," Cain said, calling the 13th Congressional race "a national priority" and "one of the best chances we have in the country to pick up a seat."

The district, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picks up Decatur and Springfield in between. It voted for President Joe Biden by an 11-point margin in 2020 and most election handicappers have the races as "leaning Democratic."

However, Republicans see an opportunity to compete given the typical advantage the party out of power has in midterm elections coupled with high inflation and low approval ratings for Biden.

But the late June decision from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, has thrown a wrench into this campaign season.

Deering, in response to Budzinski, said in a statement to Lee Enterprises that despite her overall anti-abortion position, "I oppose a federal abortion ban."

“As someone who was given life by a brave mother who chose adoption, the issue of life is personal to me,” Deering added. “Nikki Budzinski’s false attacks are an attempt to deflect from her own extreme stance on abortion that is out of touch with our district that she just moved to.”

Deering in early August told Lee Enterprises that she thinks that it is "an issue for the states" to decide, even if she vehemently disagrees with the abortion rights policies of states like Illinois.

"It's a challenge for me being a woman that supports life in a state that has very radical legislation that is late-term abortion and fully taxpayer-funded," she said. "But, that's why I think elections in November are gonna matter at the state level as well."

Budzinski, on the other hand, said she would support efforts to codify Roe v. Wade at the federal level and increase funding for organizations like Planned Parenthood. She also confirmed that she supports repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal Medicaid funds for almost all abortions.

"I think that we need to make sure that what we're doing at the federal level is supporting a woman's access to full reproductive healthcare," Budzinski said. "And so that's what I will be fighting for in Congress."

Budzinski also mentioned the unique role the 13th District currently plays in the national abortion debate as it borders Missouri, which bans nearly all abortions. Two clinics, a Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights and Hope Clinic in Granite City, have seen significant increases in patient loads since late June.

"We need to make sure that these health care providers have the resources they need and to me, that means fully funding Planned Parenthood," she said.

Politically, the abortion debate has allowed Democrats to get out of their defensive crouch and go on offense in what was expected to be a tough electoral climate.

Democrats have attempted to paint Republicans as extreme on the issue, pointing to several state bans that have gone on the books following the Roe decision.

At the same time, 55% of Americans now identify as "pro-choice" and just 39% identify as "pro-life," according to Gallup, the highest and lowest numbers, respectively, in more than 25 years. Only 13% believe in making abortion illegal in all cases.

There is evidence Democrats are making inroads. According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans overperformed their expected margins in special elections by two points before the decision. In the elections since, Democrats have overperformed by about nine points.

Budzinski said she believes the issue is resonating with voters, particularly women. She brought up an anecdote she heard from a woman in Virden, a rural community in Macoupin County, the most conservative part of the district.

"An older woman came up to me and she said to me quietly, 'this isn't even about my rights anymore,'" Budzinski said. "'It's about my granddaughter's rights.' This is something that women are feeling at all ages, at all levels of economic status. This is something that we are paying very close attention to. And I think that voters are going to get out and vote on this issue."

The election is Nov. 8.