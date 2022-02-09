Breach of the state rental assistance website caused some applicant documents to become public

An error allowed some state rental assistance applicants to see information submitted by other applicants, causing the website to be shut down for several days, the Illinois Housing Development Authority said.

For eight days, a breach in the online application portal for the state rental assistance program allowed some tenant applicants to see documents submitted by other tenants, IHDA said Wednesday. The breach was caused by a coding error tied to an update to the website, the agency said.

The update went live on Jan. 24, IHDA spokeswoman Amy Lee said, and the agency discovered the issue Feb. 1. The agency took the application site offline until Feb. 3 while it resolved the issue.

About 100 applications might have been affected, out of 89,750 submitted, IHDA said.

The breach did not affect IHDA’s processing of rental assistance applications, the agency said.

Throughout the pandemic, federal emergency rental assistance funds have been available through multiple agencies, including the state, city of Chicago and Cook County. This breach affected only applicants to the program run by IHDA, which administers federal pandemic aid for the state.

Applications for the most recent round of state assistance were open from early December through early January. The IHDA is no longer accepting new applications for state rental assistance, but the web portal remains open until Feb. 17 for landlords to complete their portions of applications that were begun by tenants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0