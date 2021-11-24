Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

A 3-year-old boy died late Tuesday after a fall from the 17th floor of a residential building on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Lamar Roach Jr. of the 1800 block South Normal Avenue in Chicago. The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

The fall happened about 10:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said in a media notification.

The boy landed in bushes outside the building. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The boy may have pushed out a screen before falling, police said.

The death currently is being investigated as accidental, police said.

