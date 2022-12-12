Bogus Illinois-bound Super Bowl rings illustrate growth of counterfeit goods

JERSEYVILLE — A collection of more than 200 jewel-encrusted NFL championship rings turned out to be not so super for a Jerseyville resident.

Instead, they provided an abject lesson in how widespread the counterfeiting of sports memorabilia and other products is becoming.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives said that officers last month noticed a shipment of 422 Super Bowl championship rings bearing an image of the Lombardi Trophy. The package originated in China and was headed for Jerseyville, authorities said.

After determining the rings were fakes and also infringed on a trademark owned by NFL Properties, the shipment was seized.

It is far from an isolated case, authorities said. In 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents alone seized 7,599 shipments of counterfeit goods worth an estimated $1.5 billion. It is estimated more than $100 billion worth of counterfeit products are sold worldwide each year.

They range from handbags to clothing to, increasingly more common, sports memorabilia. Jewelry was the third most-counterfeited item confiscated last year from among the 24.7 million products seized, authorities said.

"Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market, and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection field operations in Chicago. “Our officers are well-trained to find counterfeit merchandise like these in support of CBP’s mission of protecting the American public and the American economy.”

So how can someone tell the difference?

Price can be a quick giveaway. Real Super Bowl rings, for example, cost between $30,000 and $50,000 and good replicas a few hundred bucks each.

If a price seems too good to be true, it probably is, authorities said.

Particularly during the holiday season, when people are hunting for bargains, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials recommend shopping from established and reputable sources.

When shopping online, read reviews and look at product photos, check seller information, and inspect product packaging for obvious errors upon arrival, they caution.

20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows 20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows Super Bowl XXV (1991) Super Bowl XXVI (1992) Super Bowl XXVII (1993) Super Bowl XXVIII (1994) Super Bowl XXIX (1995) Super Bowl XXX (1996) Super Bowl XXXV (2001) Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) Super Bowl XL (2006) Super Bowl XLI (2007) Super Bowl XLIII (2009) Super Bowl XLV (2011) Super Bowl XLVI (2012) Super Bowl XLVII (2013) Super Bowl XLIX (2015) Super Bowl LI (2017) Super Bowl LII (2018) Super Bowl LV (2021)