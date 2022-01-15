Body of newborn found in duffle bag near Chicago firehouse

CHICAGO — The body of a newborn baby was found inside a duffle bag early Saturday on Chicago's near North Side, police said.

According to police, the remains of the male baby were found at about 5 a.m. And a spokesman for the city's fire department, Larry Merritt, told the Chicago Tribune that a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow when they went outside to shovel snow.

The police department said that its detectives and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office were investigating the baby's death. No arrests have been made and no cause of death has been determined, according to the police department's office of news affairs.

