 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Body of missing Chicago man pulled from Lake Michigan

  • 0

WILMETTE - A body recovered from Lake Michigan in Wilmette was identified Saturday as a man who had been missing since May 11 in Chicago, officials said.

Daniel Sotelo, 26, a graduate research assistant at University of Illinois Chicago, was found May 22 in Lake Michigan in Wilmette, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cook County man mailed 2 checks for less than $50; they were altered and cashed for more than $16K

The cause and manner of his death are still pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

On May 11, the Chicago Police Department posted a missing person bulletin for Sotelo, which said he was last seen or heard from on April 29 in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

On Saturday evening, Chicago police posted an updated bulletin saying Sotelo had been located. Anthony Spicuzza, a police spokesperson, referred questions to Wilmette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois' Republican governor candidates on the issues

Illinois' Republican governor candidates on the issues

Abortion, Jan. 6, Donald Trump, critical race theory and whether Joe Biden is rightfully the president of the United States were the basis of questions asked to a field of six Republican candidates for Illinois governor Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Frances and Jerome Maddox talk about showing support for organizations in honor of Sgt. Anthony Maddox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News