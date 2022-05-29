Body of missing Chicago man pulled from Lake Michigan

WILMETTE - A body recovered from Lake Michigan in Wilmette was identified Saturday as a man who had been missing since May 11 in Chicago, officials said.

Daniel Sotelo, 26, a graduate research assistant at University of Illinois Chicago, was found May 22 in Lake Michigan in Wilmette, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The cause and manner of his death are still pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

On May 11, the Chicago Police Department posted a missing person bulletin for Sotelo, which said he was last seen or heard from on April 29 in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood.

On Saturday evening, Chicago police posted an updated bulletin saying Sotelo had been located. Anthony Spicuzza, a police spokesperson, referred questions to Wilmette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0