 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Body found in Mississippi River near St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found floating in the Mississippi River south of St. Louis.

State: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois surpass 25,000

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a fisherman spotted the body about 9:45 a.m. Friday on the Illinois side of the river in rural Monroe County. Because of the low level of the river, deputies used all-terrain vehicles to reach the body.

The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the first grants have been awarded through the Back to Business recovery program.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

An Illinois State Police trooper died Friday after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 100th Homecoming highlights long history at Illinois State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News