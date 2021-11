Bodies of 2 women found inside idling car in East Moline

EAST MOLINE — Authorities in East Moline were investigating the deaths of two 18-year-old women whose bodies were discovered early Tuesday inside an idling car at a local park.

In a news release, the city's police department said the bodies were found at about 4:30 a.m. at Jacobs Park. The department said that it appeared the car had been running for several hours in the spot where it was parked and that officers saw no immediate signs that the two women had suffered any obvious injuries.

The cause of death remained under investigation and the names of the two women were not released pending the notification of next of kin. The release did not say when autopsies would be conducted and the Rock Island County Coroner's office did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0