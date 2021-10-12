Blues legend Muddy Waters’ Chicago home nears landmark status

Chicago blues legend Muddy Waters’ South Side home is on the cusp of earning landmark status, which would protect the look of the structure where his descendants plan to launch a museum and event space.

Waters lived at the house in the North Kenwood neighborhood from 1954 to 1974, where he composed some of the songs that formed the rubric for rock ’n’ roll. The Zoning Committee approved the designation Tuesday, and the full City Council will consider it Thursday.

“I think that, due to the history, that Muddy Waters has been a huge contributor, to the blues, to rock ‘n’ roll,” said local Ald. Sophia King, 4th. “And that having his particular home landmarked here in the city of Chicago would also be, not only something that recognizes his contributions, but also would recognize the contributions of blues to Chicago.”

King late last year proposed tougher zoning rules for museums in residential areas like that at the Waters home that his family wants to convert into the Muddy Waters MOJO museum. King at the time said she wanted to give neighbors more input into such changes.

But the alderman withdrew that plan this spring.

In neighboring Woodlawn, the home where Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, lived at the time the 14-year-old Black Chicagoan was tortured and murdered during a 1955 trip to Mississippi was granted city landmark status earlier this year.

Plans are in the works to operate a museum in that building as well.

Another home once owned by Waters in west suburban Westmont, where he moved after leaving the North Kenwood residence, recently sold for $329,000.

