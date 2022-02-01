Bloomington opens city parks for additional parking, suspends garbage collection

BLOOMINGTON — Additional parking is available for Bloomington residents needing to move vehicles off the street due to incoming snow.

Bloomington is opening lots at city parks and parking garages for free starting 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Friday.

The city has issued an on-street parking ban along its snow plow routes starting 7 p.m. Tuesday. Residents not living on snow plow routes are still encouraged to move their vehicle off the street.

A list of the city's parks is available at bloomingtonparks.org.

Garbage, recycling, leaf, brush and bulk pick up is suspended Wednesday through Friday for city employees to focus on snow removal. Services will resume next week.

Recycle pick up for blue and orange zones will take place next week on regular garbage collection days. Leaf, brush and bulk pick up dates are to be determined. Customers will not be charged for additional bags due to the suspension.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

