Bloomington opens city parks for additional parking, suspends garbage collection

Garbage, recycling, leaf, brush and bulk pick up is suspended Wednesday through Friday for city employees to focus on snow removal. Services will resume next week.
Recycle pick up for blue and orange zones will take place next week on regular garbage collection days. Leaf, brush and bulk pick up dates are to be determined. Customers will not be charged for additional bags due to the suspension.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
Records from the Lincoln Climate
February 23, 1914
Big snow, big news
January 13, 1927
December 25, 1909
November 17, 1926
March 16, 1960
April 4, 1920
October 23, 1929
A rare second photograph
Traces of snow in May
Looking for more?
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.