Bloomington adjusts Candy Cane Drop times

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Candy Cane Drop at Miller Park will be held a few hours earlier this year to decrease conflicts with other holiday events this weekend.

The event will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Park Pavillion. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Families are required to pre-register at bloomingtonparks.org by Thursday.

“The earlier start time gives the community the option of doing the Candy Cane Drop then heading over to view the Annual Bloomington Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade,” said Jill Eichholz, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts program manager.

Admission is $5 per child. More information is available online through the city's parks and recreation webpage, or by calling the parks department main office at 309-434-2260.

Children ages 3 to 12 could catch a glimpse of Santa riding in a Bloomington boom truck and tossing out candy canes through the park for the kids. Parents are required to stay with their children during the event.

Santa will be available for visits after the drop.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

