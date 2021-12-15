Black educators who lost jobs in Chicago ‘turnaround’ schools to split $9.25 million settlement

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have agreed to a $9.25 million settlement in a pair of long-running federal discrimination lawsuits stemming from layoffs of Black staff members of underperforming schools.

About $5.25 million could be distributed among 413 current and former CTU members under the terms of the deal, which is up for a vote at Wednesday’s Chicago Board of Education meeting and is subject to court approval. The attorneys for the teachers and paraprofessionals are seeking $3.6 million in fees and $400,000 in court costs, according to the board.

The affected employees were working at South or West side schools “turned around” between 2012 and 2014. The process, described as a “last resort,” involves replacing teachers and staff members of schools struggling with academic performance.

Employees could reapply for a position within the school, but the union said in its litigation that less than half of teachers typically were rehired. Some displaced staff members landed other positions within CPS, while others retired or left the district because they were unable to find work.

Three Black teachers who lost their jobs at turnaround schools filed suit in December 2012, calling the terminations racially discriminatory. A companion suit was filed in 2015.

CPS and CTU representatives praised the deal in emailed statements to the media.

“The agreement concludes nearly 10 years of litigation and will result in the creation and distribution of a settlement fund to benefit those staff members affected by the turnarounds,” the CTU statement read. “Resolving this matter is in CPS students’ best interest and will allow the District to move forward while the impacted teachers and staff will receive some compensation for the harm that was done to them. As a union, we have fought for increased funding for schools, adequate staffing and fair treatment of all teachers, regardless of race.”

CPS released a nearly identical statement, which also said the district “will continue efforts to recruit and retain a diverse faculty that reflects our student population.”

Districtwide, 33.8% of CPS staff is white; 32.7% is Black; 26.5% is Hispanic; and 3.1% is Asian, according to figures provided by the district.

Of the 22,000 CPS teachers, 48.8% are white; 22.3% are Hispanic; 20.7% are Black; and 4.2% are Asian.

About 330,000 students are enrolled in CPS, with 46.6% Hispanic; 36% Black; 10.8% white and 4.4% Asian.

In its statement, the union said it has “fought for increased funding for schools, adequate staffing and fair treatment of all teachers, regardless of race.”

Of the $9.25 million, the board would pay $1.7 million. Its insurance carriers would be on the hook for the rest, $7.55 million. CPS said employees can submit a claim for the settlement money. A claims administrator will determine amounts based on a formula subject to court approval.

