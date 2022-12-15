Black carp now at home in the Illinois, Mississippi rivers

ALTON — Invasive black carp are now naturally reproducing and living to adulthood in the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, according to a U.S. Geological Survey.

Black carp, which can grow quickly and reach more than 3 feet long, prey on snails and mussels and pose a risk to native mussels in the region, according to the USGS. That's important, because mussels improve water quality by filtering out bacteria, algae and pollutants as they breathe and feed.

USGS officials said the recent study can help agencies develop control strategies, including limiting on the use or transportation of live black carp.

Black carp, native to Asia, were first imported to control snails in fish farms. Snails are hosts of parasites that can harm channel catfish, hybrid striped bass and other fish.

"While prior studies have indicated that wild black carp might be established in parts of the Mississippi River basin, this is the most comprehensive study and the first research to provide strong evidence that they are present and sustaining on their own," said Patrick Kroboth, a research fish biologist with the USGS and co-author on the study.

"This study finds that in the area examined, wild black carp have naturally reproduced, there are multiple ages present, carp are living to adulthood and the population primarily consists of fertile fish that are capable of reproducing," sdaid Kroboth. "This suggests that the environment has suitable conditions for black carp's entire life cycle."

The study examined black carp captured between May 2011 and September 2018. The fish were examined for size, age, the environments in which they have lived and whether fish were reproduced in the wild or controlled settings. The importation of black carp into the U.S. has been prohibited since 2007.

They are one of the four major Chinese aquaculture carps which also includes silver, bighead and grass carp. Those three have already been documented as established in the Mississippi River basin. Previously known in the U.S. as "Asian carp," they are now referred to as "invasive carp."

"When an invasive species becomes established, eradication can be difficult, but it can also be challenging to collect robust information during the onset and early stages when abundance is typically low," said Gregory Whitledge, a professor with the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences at Southern Illinois University and the lead author of the study. "This research includes the largest sample size and is the most robust analysis of wild black carp in the Mississippi River basin, helping inform those making decisions to curtail further expansion."

The Mississippi River basin covers more than 1.15 million square miles, including 32 states and small parts of two Canadian provinces. Black carp have been observed in several locations on the river. But the study said the exact species numbers and locations aren't known because there are limited sampling efforts targeting black carp and the probability of catching them in the large rivers they inhabit is low.

The research was recently published in Biological Invasions. In addition to Southern Illinois University and the USGS, authors include Missouri State University, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

When a black carp is captured in the wild, it can be reported to the USGS Nonindigenous Aquatic Species database. That tool compiles information on and can be used to track the status of other aquatic invasive species as well. The USGS is involved in many invasive species projects across the U.S. and its territories.

