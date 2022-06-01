Bird feeders and baths can return to Illinois yards as avian flu risk lessens

Bird baths and feeders can return to Illinois yards as of Wednesday.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources had advised people to remove baths and feeders during the month of May to try to minimize the spread of a virulent strain of bird flu.

But that guidance has been lifted now that the spring migratory season of non-resident birds is complete and the risk of further disease outbreaks has been minimized, the IDNR said.

The EA H5N1 strain of avian influenza is highly contagious and has also affected backyard and commercial poultry flocks, contributing to higher prices of meat and eggs. Bird flu has killed tens of millions of birds in the U.S., though the IDNR said it hasn’t been detected in songbirds in Illinois.

Bird flu was first detected this year in March among Canada geese. Since then it has contributed to the deaths of numerous bird species, including wild eagles, double-crested cormorants, snow geese, American white pelicans, red-tailed hawks, mallard ducks, redhead duck, lesser scaup, Canada geese, Ross’s geese and turkey vultures in Champaign, Cook, Fulton, Lake, Madison, Peoria, Sangamon and Will counties, the agency said.

IDNR recommends that people regularly clean their feeders and baths and that those who keep domestic chickens “remain extra vigilant.” More information is available on the USDA website.

